Brazil's top five goalscorers of all time

Brazil will be heading to Qatar in November to play in their 22nd World Cup. They have won the World Cup five times, with the last trophy coming in 2002.

20 years later, the South American giants will be hoping to win their sixth World Cup in the Middle East. Brazilian players are synonymous with the samba style of football, and that stylish play has also led them to great success.

Mentioned below are the top five goalscorers in the country's history. These players are legends of the game and have played for the greatest teams in the sport.

They have won World Cups and Copa Americas and have entertained fans with their exciting approach to the game. Let's take a look at these players and the legacy they have left behind in the sport.

#5 Zico - 48 goals

Zico with Wesley Sneijder

Zico made 71 appearances for Brazil but failed to win a World Cup with his country. He came close in 1978 when Brazil finished third. Zico was an attacking midfielder and a quintessential number ten. He was equally good at creating and scoring goals and was brilliant at dribbling.

Zico spent 16 years of his career playing for Flamengo in his country but had a brief stint playing for Udinese in Serie A between 1983 and 1985. He retired at J-League side Kashima Antlers and is currently their sporting director. He has managed several teams post-retirement including FC Goa in the Indian Super League.

#4 Romário - 55 goals

Romario against Italy

Romário made 71 appearances for Brazil and won the World Cup in 1994 along with two Copa America's in 1989 and 1997. Romário started his career at Vasco da Gama and enjoyed great success at PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona between 1988 and 1995. For PSV Eindhoven, he made 148 appearances and scored 128 goals.

Romário was one of the most instinctive finishers ever and was lethal inside the box. Johan Cruyff famously said that he was the best player he ever coached, and Ronaldo said that Romário was one of the most clinical players ever.

He played for eight different clubs after Barcelona and is currently a senator for Rio de Janeiro. Romário, like many Brazilians, enjoyed himself on the pitch and made the most of his time on it.

#3 Ronaldo - 62 goals

Ronaldo - Brazil 2002

The original Ronaldo made 99 appearances for Brazil and won the World Cup in 1994 and 2002. He also won the Copa America twice and was pivotal in all the campaigns.

Il Fenomeno, as fans called him, began his career at Cruzeiro before moving to PSV Eindhoven in 1994. Ronaldo's great form earned him a move to Barcelona and Inter Milan before he made a stunning move to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo spent five years in Madrid, making 177 appearances, scoring 103 goals, and winning La Liga twice. Ronaldo's weight issues meant that his career fizzled out and he retired at Corinthians in 2011.

The three-time World Player of the Year is currently the owner of Real Valladolid and also makes charity appearances. Ronaldo's combined pace, power, and finishing ability made him a global star.

#2 Neymar - 75 goals

Neymar - Brazil

Neymar has made 121 appearances for Brazil and is on course to becoming the country's top scorer by the end of his career. Neymar is yet to win a major tournament with his country, but this year they have as good a chance as ever of ending their trophy drought.

Neymar began his career at Santos before Barcelona signed him in 2013, and he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Neymar has won it all in the domestic game, and winning the World Cup with Brazil would be the crowning achievement of a great career.

Playing predominantly as a winger, he has entertained fans for years and continues to dominate with PSG. Only 30 years old, Neymar can easily manage another World Cup, but he will hope that he doesn't need to wait four more years for another opportunity.

#1 Pelé - 77 goals (Brazil's top goalscorer)

Pelé - Brazilian legend

Pelé made 92 appearances for Brazil during his career and won three World Cups between 1958 and 1970. He spent almost his entire career at Brazilian club Santos and is regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game. His goalscoring record during his career has been disputed, but he has scored more than 600 goals for Santos in as many appearances.

Pelé was the phenomenon that skyrocketed his country to global success alongside several brilliant players.

He never stepped foot in Europe as a club player and only had a brief stint at the New York Cosmos, but he was a household name. He was a player who transcended the sport, and it was only after he stepped on the pitch that football became known as the "Beautiful Game".

