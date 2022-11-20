Brazil star assigned primary role of babysitting maverick Neymar during 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Reports

According to Diario, as reported by Daily Mail, Brazil full-back Dani Alves will be responsible for babysitting Neymar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alves is now 39 and plays for Mexican league club UNAM. His inclusion in Tite's final 26-man squad raised many eyebrows.

However, a major reason behind Tite selecting the veteran might be to have a positive influence on their superstar no. 10.

Alves, along with Thiago Silva, are the only players who can have a say on Neymar if he doesn't behave himself.

Alves played a big role in securing the former Santos starlet's 2013 move to Barcelona. When the star joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, he wanted Alves to stay at the club.

Alves did not play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to a knee injury. Brazil's superstar no. 10's behavior often came under criticism during the tournament as the Selecao crashed out in the quarter-finals with a defeat to Belgium.

Alves is unlikely to have a starting role on the field for Tite's team. Juventus' Danilo is expected to be the first-choice right-back, with Real Madrid defender Eder Militao providing the occasional cover.

Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Real Madrid superstar says it's an honor to play alongside Neymar for Brazil

Team Arrival - Brazil: Neymar ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid star Rodrygo recently said that it's an honor for him to play alongside Neymar. While speaking to the media ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Brazil star said (via PSG Talk):

“First of all, I would like to say that it is an honor to play with him, It’s my idol. I have always seen him play and he has always been a leader in the national team. It was already the case when he was at Santos. He has an incredible talent. He transmits a lot of confidence to the younger players in the squad. He’s a fantastic guy; he brings so much quality and confidence to this group.”

The Selecao are set to start their tournament against Serbia on November 24. They will play two more games in Group G, on November 28 against Switzerland and on December 2 against Cameroon.

Poll : 0 votes