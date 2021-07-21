Brazil U23 vs Germany U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Brazil U23 will trade tackles with Germany U23 at Yokohama Stadium on Thursday in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's football tournament.

Brazil endured a rocky qualification campaign and went into their final game against archrivals Argentina needing a victory. A 3-0 win saw the defending champions book their spot at Tokyo 2020.

The South American giants come into the tournament on the back of a 5-2 victory over United Arab Emirates in their final preparatory fixture.

Germany U23 were held to a 1-1 draw by Honduras U23 in their sole friendly fixture before the tournament.

This is a rematch of the ultimate fixture in Rio de Janeiro five years ago when Neymar scored the decisive spotkick to give Brazil their first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia are the other two teams in Group D of the competition.

Brazil U23 vs Germany U23 Head-to-Head

The two sides have met at the Olympics on four previous occasions and Brazil U23 have the better record with three wins to their name.

The most important of those came five years ago in the final of the men's football tournament at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The two sides could not be separated after 120 minutes but Brazil triumphed 5-4 on penalties to get some measure of revenge for their humiliating defeat two years earlier.

Brazil U23 won two and lost one of their three preparatory friendlies. Germany's only friendly came in the 1-1 draw with Honduras U23.

Brazil U23 form guide: W-W-L

Germany U23 form guide: D

Brazil U23 vs Germany U23 Team News

Brazil U23

Coach Andre Jardine named his final 22-man squad and the team is headlined by highly experienced team captain Dani Alves. Sevilla defender Diego Carlos is another over-age player in the team.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was initially included but pulled out injured. Douglas Augusto was also a late exclusion from the squad due to injury, while Gerson and Pedro withdrew from the squad.

Injuries: Gabriel, Douglas Augusto

Suspension: None

Germany U23

Max Kruse, Maximilian Arnold and Nadiem Amiri are the three over-age players in Germany's 22-man squad. The team also includes seasoned Bundesliga campaigners like Felix Uduokhai, Nadiem Amiri and Benjamin Henrichs.

However, Uduokhai and Lucas Plogmann will miss the game due to injuries.

Injuries: Felix Uduokhai, Luca Plogmann

Suspension: None

Brazil U23 vs Germany U23 Predicted XI

Brazil U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Santos (GK); Guilherme Arana, Diego Carlos, Ricardo Graca, Dani Alves; Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimares, Reinier; Richarlison, Gabriel Martinelli, Antony

Germany U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florian Muller (GK); Benjamin Henrichs, Amos Pieper, Jordan Torunarigha, David Raum; Maximilian Arbold, Nadiem Amiri, Ame Maler; Max Kruse, Cedric Teuchert, Marco Richter

Brazil U23 vs Germany U23 Prediction

Brazil are heavy favorites to successfully defend their Olympic crown and will be keen to start their tournament on a winning note. Despite naming an Under-23 side, the Selecao still have enough quality to give mainstream national teams a run for their money.

The two sides are traditional attacking teams and their historic rivalry means that this could be an exciting game with plenty of goalmouth action. Germany have what it takes to get the job done against Brazil but we are predicting a victory for Jardine's side.

Prediction: Brazil U23 3-1 Germany U23

Edited by Peter P