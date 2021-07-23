Brazil U23 vs Ivory Coast U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Brazil U23 are set to play Ivory Coast U23 at the International Stadium Yokohama on Sunday in the group stage of the 2020 Olympics men's football tournament.

Brazil U23 come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Germany U23 yesterday. A first-half hat-trick from Everton attacker Richarlison and a late second-half goal from Bayer Leverkusen forward Paulinho ensured victory for Brazil U23. Second-half goals from Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ragnar Ache proved to be a mere consolation for Germany U23.

Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold was sent off in the second-half for Germany U23.

Ivory Coast U23, on the other hand, beat Saudi Arabia U23 2-1 yesterday. An own goal from Al Nassr centre-back Abdulelah Al-Amri and a second-half goal from AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie sealed the deal for Ivory Coast U23. Al-Hilal winger Salem Al-Dawsari scored the consolation goal for Saudi Arabia U23.

Maccabi Netanya attacker Aboubacar Doumbia was sent off for Ivory Coast U23 late in the second-half.

Brazil U23 vs Ivory Coast U23 Head-to-Head

There are no recent head-to-head encounters between the two sides.

Brazil U23 form guide at the 2020 Olympics: W

Ivory Coast U23 form guide at the 2020 Olympics: W

Brazil U23 vs Ivory Coast U23 Team News

Brazil U23

Brazil U23 have named a strong squad, led by one of the best right-backs to have played the game in Dani Alves. Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, Everton forward Richarlison and Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli have all been named.

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and PAOK midfielder Douglas Augusto were named in the squad but were removed due to injury issues. Marseille midfielder Gerson and Flamengo striker Pedro both withdrew.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ivory Coast U23

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast U23 have the likes of Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Fiorentina attacker Christian Kouame as part of their squad. Young Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has been included as well. Maccabi Netanya attacker Aboubacar Doumbia is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aboubacar Doumbia

Brazil U23 vs Ivory Coast U23 Predicted XI

Brazil U23 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Santos, Dani Alves, Ricardo Graca, Diego Carlos, Guilherme Arana, Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimaraes, Antony, Richarlison, Malcom, Matheus Cunha

🇧🇷 Richarlison is the first Brazilian to score a hat-trick at an Olympic Games since Bebeto in 1996



🥵 And Richarlison did it in 30 minutes vs Germany at #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B0X8o1eaHm — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 22, 2021

Ivory Coast U23 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ira Eliezer Tape, Wilfried Singo, Eric Bailly, Kouadio-Yves Dabila, Ismael Diallo, Eboue Kouassi, Idrissa Doumbia, Amad Diallo, Franck Kessie, Max Gradel, Christian Kouame

Brazil U23 vs Ivory Coast U23 Prediction

Brazil U23 have made a strong start to their tournament, having beaten Germany U23. Richarlison was their star man yesterday, and the Everton forward will be keen to make an impression at the Olympics after a fairly good Copa America 2021.

Ivory Coast U23, on the other hand, will rely on the experience of the likes of Eric Bailly, Max Gradel and Franck Kessie. Kessie, in particular, was one of the best midfielders in Serie A last season, and the 24-year old will be Ivory Coast U23's most important player at the Olympics.

Brazil U23 should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Brazil U23 2-1 Ivory Coast U23

