Brazil vs Argentina - 5 key battles | Copa America 2021 final

The Maracana will host the Copa America 2021 final between arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina on Saturday.

Brazil are looking to retain the Copa America and their bragging rights as they gear up for the high-profile final. Argentina will look to end a 28-year drought in the competition and are willing to play their hearts out for Lionel Messi.

Brazil and Argentina have been a cut above the rest at Copa America 2021

Brazil came into the tournament as the favourites and have largely cruised their way to the finals. They were put through their paces by Chile and Peru in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively and were only able to score a goal in each match.

Argentina defeated Colombia in the semi-final in a shootout thanks to some Emiliano Martinez heroics. The likes of Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul and Guido Rodriguez are all in good form. As such, the Copa America 2021 final promises to be an exciting matchup.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five key battles which could decide the final between Brazil and Argentina.

#5 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) vs Marquinhos (Brazil)

The Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez has been in fine form at the Copa America 2021. The 23-year-old has scored in all of La Albiceleste's last three games and has played brilliantly alongside Lionel Messi.

Marquinhos has been as reliable a presence in the backline as ever for Brazil this tournament. However, it would be fair to say that he has not exactly come against an opposition that's as talented as Argentina.

Marquinhos will have his work cut out against Martinez, who is always looking to pop up in little pockets inside the area. Ably supported by the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Lo Celso, Martinez is not going to make it an easy evening for Marquinhos.

#4 Guido Rodriguez (Argentina) vs Lucas Paqueta (Brazil)

Brazil v Peru - Copa America 2021: Semifinal

Guido Rodriguez has been one of Argentina's most consistent players this tournament. He has done a good job in defensive midfield but will have quite a task on his hands trying to contain the 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder.

Brazil have found a rare goalscoring outlet in Lucas Paqueta. He has now scored the winner for the Selecao in successive games. Paqueta was excellent in the semifinal against Peru. He made five tackles and registered three key passes over the course of the 90 minutes.

