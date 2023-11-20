Brazil vs Argentina: 5 key battles

Two of football's most storied rivals, Brazil and Argentina, will lock horns in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Both Brazil and Argentina will be looking to bounce back from losses when they square off against each other at the Maracana. The Selecao went unbeaten in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but their form in the qualifying phase of the next edition has been quite sketchy, to say the least.

Brazil currently sit fifth in the table with seven points, having won just two of their five qualifiers so far. Their latest outing against Colombia ended in disappointment with a brace from Luis Diaz cancelling out Gabriel Martinelli's fourth-minute strike for Brazil.

Meanwhile, Argentina fell to a 2-0 loss against Uruguay but continue to top the table with 12 points from five matches so far. We all know that form goes out the window when rivals meet in high-stakes scenarios.

So we're expecting nothing but a firecracker of a game on Tuesday with some spectacular player battles happening all over the pitch.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five key battles to look out for in the game between Brazil and Argentina.

#5 Emiliano Martinez vs Alisson Becker

Colombia Brazil Wcup 2026 Soccer

Well, they won't exactly be in each other's faces or eating dirty tackles off of one another but this is one of the best player battles to look out for. Emiliano Martinez has proven to be an absolute stalwart in goal for Argentina and he was one of their standout performers in their World Cup triumph.

Alisson Becker has been in great form for Liverpool in the 2023-24 season so far. He is arguably the most well-rounded goalkeeper in the world right now. On Tuesday, there will be plenty of chances created on both ends and it will be interesting to see who wins the battle between the two goalkeepers.

#4 Douglas Luiz vs Enzo Fernandez

Brazil v Egypt: Men's Football Quarterfinal - Olympics: Day 8

Douglas Luiz is having a ball at Aston Villa this season. He has been one of their most crucial players in what has so far been a very impressive campaign. Luiz has been bossing it as a number 8 for Unai Emery's side. With Vinicius Junior injured, it's time for Brazil to adopt a change in formation.

They should revert to a three-man midfield with Douglas Luiz becoming one of the roamers. He will come up against another impressive Premier League central midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The young Argentinian is one of the most dynamic central midfielders on the planet and this will be a battle to look out for.

#3 Lautaro Martinez vs Marquinhos

Argentina v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Can the in-form Lautaro Martinez finally earn back his place in Argentina's starting XI? He has been firing them in for Inter Milan in Serie A but after a disappointing outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he needs to prove himself to Lionel Scaloni.

And who stands in his way? The experienced and sturdy Marquinhos. The Paris Saint-Germain captain is not easy to outwit or outrun and Martinez will have his work cut out for him on Tuesday.

#2 Rodrigo De Paul vs Bruno Guimaraes

Brazil v Guinea - International Friendly

What's not to like about two warrior-like midfielders with commendable technical qualities battling in the middle of the pitch? Rodrigo De Paul's domestic form might be suspect but he can be trusted to do a job for La Albiceleste whenever he is on international duty.

Guimaraes is arguably the finest technician that Brazil have in their squad. He has been a galvanizing presence at Newcastle United and the Brazilian side needs to rally around the versatile midfielder.

#1 Lionel Messi vs Renan Lodi

Argentina Uruguay Wcup 2026 Soccer

Renan Lodi is going to have his hands full on Tuesday as he will be tasked with keeping Lionel Messi at bay. Messi has not been at his best of late but he will be eager to get back to scoring ways, especially after their 2-0 loss to Uruguay on Thursday.

Lodi's form has been patchy in the 2023-24 season so far and he will need to be on high alerts throughout the game if he starts at left-back