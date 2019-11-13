Brazil vs Argentina: Match Preview, predicted XI, betting odds and more | International friendlies

Lionel Messi is finally available for La Albiceleste

There will be nothing friendly on Friday when Brazil take on Argentina at the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia. The two will be meeting for the first time since their controversial semi-final match during the 2019 Copa America.

Brazil have been very poor since winning the Copa America earlier in the year. The Selecao have failed to win any of their last four matches with stalemates coming up against Colombia, Senegal, Nigeria and defeat to Peru.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been impressive since the continental competition. The Albiceleste have recorded two wins and two draws in their last four matches. Lionel Scaloni will be buoyed by the return of their captain Lionel Messi after serving his 3-month suspension.

Venue and kick-off information

Kickoff: 20:00 (local time), 22:30 (IST)

Date: 15th November 2019

Venue: King Saud University Stadium, Saudi Arabia

Head to Head

Brazil against Argentina is one of the most-watched international football fixtures in the world. The Selecao have the upper hand in this fixture with 46 victories against Argentina's 39.

In their last five meetings, Brazil have won three of them while Argentina have managed to win just once.

Form Guide

Brazil: D-D-L-D-W

Argentina: W-D-W-D-W

Betting Odds

Brazil win: 2.30

Argentina win: 3.00

Draw: 3.30

Bookmaker: Betway

Predicted XI

Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson; Alex Sandro, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho; Richarlison, Firmino, Jesus

Argentina (4-4-2): Marchesin; Tagliafico, Otamendi, Rojo, Foyth; Paredes, De Paul, Messi, Acuna; Martinez, Aguero

Match Prediction

It will be a highly competitive match despite being arranged as a friendly. The return of Lionel Messi will be a big boost to the Albiceleste but it remains to be seen whether it will have a negative effect on the team who have been impressive without their talisman. Brazil, on the other hand, have failed to keep a clean sheet since their semi-final match against Argentina in Copa America 2019. With the attacking talent on display, the match is likely to be an entertaining affair with the sides canceling each other out.

Final score: Brazil 2-2 Argentina