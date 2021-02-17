Brazil Women vs Argentina Women prediction, preview, team news and more | SheBelieves Cup 2020-21

Brazil face Argentina in the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup 2021 at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

The tournament also consists of the USA and Canada. This is an opportunity for Brazil and Argentina to start well before games against the other two nations in a bid to secure qualification.

Argentina are a late entrant to the tournament, with their participation only confirmed at the end of January.

Japan were originally supposed to play against the hosts, Brazil and Canada. However, the Asian giants pulled out of the competition, citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

This is the sixth edition of the SheBelieves Cup. Brazil have participated in it once before, in 2019, when they finished fourth. This is Argentina's first participation in the competition.

Last year, the hosts ended up winning the competition, ahead of Spain, England, and Japan.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, which was Argentina's third entry into the tournament, saw them narrowly miss out on qualification for the knockout stages.

They had draws against Scotland and Japan, and a loss against England. That meant they could not sneak in as one of the four best third-placed teams in the competition.

Brazil are the best team in South America, historically, and were the best performing nation from the continent in the last World Cup in France.

They played a sensational round of 16 clash against the hosts, which they lost 2-1 in extra-time.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Head-to-Head

These two sides met twice at the 2018 Copa America Femenina, which Brazil eventually won. The Brazilians beat Argentina 3-1 in the group stages, and then 3-0 in the final.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Team News

Brazil Women

Brazil head coach Pia Sundhage has named a strong squad for this competition. Marta will remain the side's lynchpin, but there is also an exciting talent in Manchester United's Ivana Fuso, who received her maiden call-up.

However, they were dealt a blow on Tuesday when Paris Saint-Germain denied the release of Luana and Formiga.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: Luana and Formiga

Argentina Women

Argentina remain outsiders at the start of this competition but will have a great opportunity to prove themselves against stronger opposition.

🇦🇷#SheBelieves Seleção Argentina que chegou ontem em Orlando teve uma mudança. A goleira do Racing, Yanina Sosa irá substituir Correa, que apesar de já ter recebido alta médica, não pode sair da Espanha por orientação da migração local. Yanina deverá ser titular contra o Brasil — Rafael Alves✊🏿 (@rflalves) February 16, 2021

They have been dealt a blow with their goalkeeper and most experienced player Vanina Correa testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: Vanina Correa

#SelecciónFemenina 🇦🇷 El entrenador Carlos Borrello dio a conocer la nómina de preseleccionadas para la #SheBelievesCup que se disputará del 18 al 24 de febrero.



📝 https://t.co/KE6felFiAC pic.twitter.com/WeCkcmY5jn — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) February 4, 2021

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Predicted XIs

Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Barbara; Bruna Benites, Fabiana, Antonia, Jucinara; Andressa Alves, Julia Bianchi, Marta, Adriana da Silva; Debinha, Ludmila

Argentina Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yanina Sosa; Adriana Sachs, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Eliana Stabile; Daiana Falfan, Miriam Mayorga; Mariana Larroquette, Dalila Ippólito, Milagros Menéndez; Sole Jaimes

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Prediction

We are predicting a win for the more fancied Brazilian team in this game, especially given the recent history between these two teams.

Prediction: Brazil Women 2-0 Argentina Women