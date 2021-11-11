Brazil vs Colombia - 5 things to watch out for | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Brazil will host Colombia at the Arena Corinthians on Friday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, looking to continue their unbeaten run. With ten wins and a draw from 11 games, the Selecao are cruising atop the table with 31 points. They have six more points than their arch-rivals Argentina, who're in second place.

The Selecao have been inspired by the playmaking brilliance of Neymar, who has made ten assists and scored another seven times so far. Tite's side have simply been a cut above the rest. Colombia, meanwhile, are in fourth place with 16 points, having won only a fourth of their 12 qualifying games.

However, on the flip side, they've also lost only twice, both coming a year ago against Uruguay and Ecuador, who thrashed them 6-1.

B/R Football @brfootball FT: Colombia 0-0 Brazil



Brazil drop their first points of 2022 World Cup qualifying. FT: Colombia 0-0 BrazilBrazil drop their first points of 2022 World Cup qualifying. https://t.co/Fy4fx1A4XE

Another setback could plunge Colombia's hopes into chaos, with Uruguay and Chile lurking right behind them. Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here's a look at three things to watch out for in this clash:

#5 Another heated clash on the cards?

Neymar and Yerry Mina's repeated confrontations have amplified this rivalry.

For some reason, tensions almost always tend to flare up whenever Brazil and Colombia meet. Remember their FIFA World Cup 2014 and Copa America 2015 clashes?

Well, even in recent times, the South American rivals have contested heated clashes, with nasty fouls and angry confrontations becoming the norm.

The 0-0 draw in Barranquilla last month saw a staggering 28 fouls committed, while Neymar and Yerry Mina were almost at each other's throats.

In their clash in the Copa America in June, a spate of controversial refereeing decisions led to a few on-field skirmishes. That led to another tense game between the two neighbours.

Could more of the same be in store for Friday?

#4 Suspension concerns raise doubts over Brazil's starting XI against Colombia

Silva, an experienced centre-back, is among those who're at risk of a suspension.

With an important game against arch-rivals Argentina coming up next week, Brazil have been hit with a selection headache ahead of their Colombia clash.

As many as eight players - Casemiro, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Gabriel Jesus, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Eder Militao and Gerson - are one booking away from a suspension.

That makes Tite's starting line-up anything but certain against Colombia. Considering their upcoming clash could be a tense one, the Canaries manager will have to be careful with his selection.

Sure, having anyone, or a few of the aforementioned players banned from their trip to Argentina won't spell disaster. But the sheer rivalry and pride makes it important for Brazil to have all their key players available for the Superclasico de las Americas. Brazil will also look to preserve their unbeaten run in the ongoing qualifiers.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav