Brazil vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021

Brazil are set to play host to Ecuador at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Friday for their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Brazil come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay last year in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. First-half goals from Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and Everton forward Richarlison ensured victory for Tite's Brazil. Uruguay had Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani sent off in the second-half.

Ecuador, on the other hand, beat Cesar Farias' Bolivia 2-1 in March in an international friendly fixture. Goals from Tijuana winger Fidel Martinez and Toluca forward Michael Estrada sealed the deal for Gustavo Alfaro's Ecuador. Always Ready striker Rodrigo Ramallo scored a late consolation goal for Bolivia.

Brazil vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brazil hold the clear advantage. They have won 26 games, lost two and drawn four.

BOM DIA! Daqui a pouco tem treino da #SeleçãoBrasileira e a CBF TV transmite ao vivo!



⏱: 10h30

📺: CBF TV (youtube)



Fotos: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF pic.twitter.com/s0gmxRbqqh — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 2, 2021

The two countries last faced each other in 2017, with Brazil beating Ecuador 2-0. Goals from midfielders Paulinho and Philippe Coutinho secured the win for Brazil.

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Ecuador form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Brazil vs Ecuador Team News

Brazil

Brazil manager Tite has named a strong squad. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva, Paris Saint-Germain duo Marquinhos and Neymar and the Real Madrid trio of Eder Militao, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior have all been named.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ecuador

Meanwhile, Ecuador have included Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, Sporting CP winger Gonzalo Plata and Fenerbahce striker Enner Valencia.

There could be potential debuts for Universidad Catolica goalkeeper Hernan Galindez, Talleres centre-back Piero Hincapie and CSKA Sofia forward Jordy Caicedo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Emerson Royal, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Partiu Porto Alegre! #SeleçãoBrasileira realizou último treino antes de viajar para o Rio Grande do Sul, onde enfrentará o equador, pelas Eliminatórias! 🇧🇷⚽



🇧🇷 x 🇪🇨 | 04/06 - 21h30



Fotos: @lucasfigfoto / CBF pic.twitter.com/UmZXsxA7rr — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 2, 2021

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Dominguez, Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Christian Noboa, Fidel Martinez, Angel Mena, Juan Cazares, Enner Valencia

Brazil vs Ecuador Prediction

Brazil will rely heavily on the performances of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar. The likes of Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus did not enjoy the best of seasons in the Premier League and will be keen to get back on track.

Ecuador, on the other hand, thrashed Colombia 6-1 in their most recent FIFA World Cup qualifying game. They have some talented young players in the form of Pervis Estupinan and Moises Caicedo, and they could prove to be crucial.

Brazil should be able to beat Ecuador.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Ecuador

Edited by Abhinav Anand