Brazil vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

Brazil are set to play Ghana at the Stade Océane on Friday in an international friendly fixture.

Brazil come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Hajime Moriyasu's Japan in their most recent game. A second-half penalty from Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar secured the win for Tite's Brazil.

Ghana, on the other hand, beat Chile 0-0 (1-3p) in their most recent fixture. Ghana managed to secure the victory on penalties, having seen Clermont Foot right-back Alidu Seidu and Eupen midfielder Mubarak Wakaso sent off in the second-half.

Brazil vs Ghana Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brazil have won all four games.

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Ghana form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Brazil vs Ghana Team News

Brazil

Brazil boast an extremely talented squad. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva, Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao, the Manchester United midfield duo of Casemiro and Fred, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison have all been named by manager Tite.

There could be potential debuts for Roma centre-back Roger Ibanez and Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer. Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is out injured. Arsenal's "Gabriel" trio of Magalhaes, Jesus and Martinelli have all been excluded from the squad.

Injured: Alex Sandro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ghana

Ghana, too, do not lack talent. Leicester City centre-back Daniel Amartey, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Al-Sadd winger Andre Ayew, Ajax's in-form youngster Mohammed Kudus, Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew and Rennes attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana have been named in the squad.

There could be potential debuts for Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu and Athletic Bilbao mainstay Inaki Williams.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil vs Ghana Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao, Renan Lodi, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Richarlison, Neymar, Vinicius Junior

Ghana Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Joe Wollacott, Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Aidoo, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Felix Afena-Gyan, Jordan Ayew

Brazil vs Ghana Prediction

Brazil will enter the upcoming World Cup as one of the favourites, and this highlights the strength and depth of the squad. Neymar continues to be side's star, but the emergence of Vinicius Junior as a world-class performer, combined with the experience of established names like Casemiro, Alisson Becker and Thiago Silva bodes well for Tite's side.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar's stats in Ligue 1 are ridiculous Neymar's stats in Ligue 1 are ridiculous 🔥 https://t.co/xqnufrVQ4w

Ghana, on the other hand, have the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu in their current squad. Lamptey is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the Premier League, while Salisu has slowly established himself in Southampton's backline. However, there will be focus on Mohammed Kudus; the 22-year old was close to joining Everton this summer, but is now one of Ajax's most important players.

GOAL @goal Mohammed Kudus has scored in four successive games for Ajax Mohammed Kudus has scored in four successive games for Ajax 🔥 https://t.co/vYXE9SOrau

Brazil will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Ghana

