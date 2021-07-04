Brazil vs Peru Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Semifinal 1 of Copa America 2021

Brazil are back in action in Copa America 2021 with a semi-final fixture this week as they take on Peru at the Olympic Stadium on Monday. Brazil have enjoyed an impressive tournament so far and are the favourites to win this game.

Peru are one of only two remaining dark horses in Copa America at the moment and survived a nervy penalty shoot-out against Paraguay last week. The Peruvians can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins on Monday.

Brazil, on the other hand, narrowly edged Chile to a place in the semi-finals and will hope for a much better display against Peru. The Selecao are unbeaten in Copa America this year and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brazil vs Peru Head-to-Head

Brazil have an impressive record against Peru and have won 35 games out of a total of 49 matches played between the two teams. Peru have managed only nine victories against Brazil and will have to take it up a notch this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the group stage of Copa America 2021 and ended in a comprehensive 4-0 victory for Brazil. Both Neymar and Richarlison found the back of the net on the day and will want to have a similar impact on this match.

Brazil form guide in Copa America 2021: W-D-W-W-W

Peru form guide in Copa America 2021: W-W-D-W-L

Brazil vs Peru: Numbers you need to know before their Copa America 2021 encounter

Brazil have an excellent squad

Brazil have an excellent recent record against Peru and have won four of the last five matches played between the two teams, scoring an impressive 16 goals in the process.

Peru, on the other hand, have scored only nine goals in the 16 matches that they have played against Brazil since the turn of the century. The Peruvians did manage to score twice against the Selecao but were eventually undone by a Neymar hat-trick in what was a 4-2 victory for Brazil.

Neymar has become Brazil's talisman in recent years and is on the brink of making history with the Selecao. Pele's longstanding record of 77 goals with the national team is under threat at the moment with Neymar currently at the 68-goal mark. The former Barcelona man has a long career ahead of him and could potentially become Brazil's leading goalscorer in a few months' time.

Neymar has already broken one of Pele's records in Copa America 2021 and registered his 48th assist for Brazil with a neat pass to set up Casemiro's late winner against Colombia. The Selecao star has not found the back of the net in the last three games, however, and has a point to prove against Peru this week.

