Brazil vs Serbia Head-to-Head Stats and numbers you need to know before Match 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil are set to play Serbia at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Brazil come into this game on the back of a 5-1 win over Jalel Kadri's Tunisia in their most recent friendly encounter. A brace from Barcelona winger Raphinha and goals from Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Flamengo striker Pedro ensured victory for Brazil. Lorient centre-back Montassar Talbi scored the consolation goal for Tunisia, who had Salernitana centre-back Dylan Bronn sent off in the first half.

Serbia, on the other hand, beat Bahrain 5-1 in their most recent game. A brace from Ajax attacker Dusan Tadic and goals from Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Sampdoria midfielder Filip Duricic and Fiorentina striker Luka Jovic secured the win for Dragan Stojkovic's Serbia.

Brazil vs Serbia Head-to-Head Stats

Brazil have faced Serbia twice in the past, emerging victorious on both occasions. The Brazilians are in excellent form at the moment and coming into the opening game of their World Cup campaign full of confidence.

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Serbia form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Brazil vs Serbia: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Brazil are one of the favorites to lift the World Cup this time around, and the tag is justified. Manager Tite has an incredible assortment of talented players to choose from, especially in attack, where Brazil boast players of varying profiles.

The star, of course, is Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain star has carried the burden of an entire country since emerging as a prodigious talent at Santos. The 30-year-old has come to Qatar on the back of an incredible start to his season in France. In just 12 starts in the league, Neymar has managed 20 goal contributions.

The focus will also be on Vinicius Junior. Last season was the 22-year-old's best to date, and he is now classed as one of the best forwards in the world. Vinicius has made 14 starts for Real Madrid in La Liga this season, managing nine goal contributions.

Serbia do not lack No 9 options. Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic was highly impressive in the Championship last season, and the 28-year-old has been his club's most important player in the Premier League this time around. He has scored nine goals in 12 starts.

Juventus have struggled this season, and Dusan Vlahovic has been affected by the malaise surrounding the Old Lady. Some have associated Vlahovic's name with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. However, with six goals in Serie A so far, the 22-year-old needs to do more to justify those associations.

Brazil are among the favorites to win the tournament, and there will only be a select few teams against whom they will not start as outright favorites. Serbia, while able to count on many talented players, are not one of those sides.

