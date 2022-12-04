Brazil vs South Korea Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 54 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil will square off against South Korea at Stadium 974 in their round of 16 fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

Brazil finished as Group G winners and were the second team to book their place in the round of 16 behind reigning champions France. They picked up a win in their first two games and, in their final group-stage encounter, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon.

Vincent Aboubakar scored the winning goal in injury time and was subsequently shown a second yellow card for taking off his shirt while celebrating and was sent off.

Brazil had fielded their backup team in that game, resting key players, with 39-year-old Dani Alves getting the nod to start at right-back. They finished ahead of Switzerland on goal difference at the top of the Group G table.

South Korea secured their place in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2010, thanks to a dramatic 2-1 win over Portugal. They conceded just five minutes after kick-off but scored twice, including the winning goal in injury time via Hwang Hee-chan to finish second in Group H.

Optus Sport @OptusSport



A month ago he fractured his eye socket.



A week later he promised he'd make the



Against Portugal he provided a 91st minute assist to send Korea Republic to the Round of 16.



Nice one



#OptusSport Cheers, Son's crying (tears of joy)A month ago he fractured his eye socket.A week later he promised he'd make the #FIFAWorldCup Against Portugal he provided a 91st minute assist to send Korea Republic to the Round of 16.Nice one Cheers, Son's crying (tears of joy) 😭A month ago he fractured his eye socket.A week later he promised he'd make the #FIFAWorldCup.Against Portugal he provided a 91st minute assist to send Korea Republic to the Round of 16.Nice one ❤️#OptusSport https://t.co/ZJKCoG9fBD

Brazil vs South Korea Head-to-Head stats

The two teams have crossed paths seven times thus far, with all of the meetings being friendly games. As expected, the Seleção have dominated proceedings against their Asian rivals, winning six games. Korea have just one win to their name, defeating the South American giants 1-0 in 1999.

They last met in a friendly game at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in June. Neymar bagged a brace in the game as Brazil defeated Korea 5-1.

Brazil form guide: L-W-W-W-W

South Korea form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Brazil vs South Korea: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in seven of Brazil's last eight games in the World Cup, while South Korea have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last five games in the competition.

Taegeuk Warriors have never defeated a South American opponent in their previous six attempts at the World Cup. Brazil last met an Asian opponent in the World Cup in 2010, defeating North Korea 2-1 in the group stage.

ge @geglobo



BORAAAAAAAAAAA



CBF TV Neymar calçou as chuteiras e treinou com bola pela primeira vez desde a lesão sofrida no tornozelo direitoBORAAAAAAAAAAA #genacopa CBF TV Neymar calçou as chuteiras e treinou com bola pela primeira vez desde a lesão sofrida no tornozelo direito 🇧🇷 BORAAAAAAAAAAA #genacopa🎦 CBF TV https://t.co/12vN8dxQUI

Brazil might be able to see Neymar back in the squad for the game as the player has shown some progress in his recovery from an ankle injury. Nonetheless, the five-time winners have a strong squad for the encounter, and having played their backup squad for their final group-stage game, they will have their key players well-rested and ready for this match.

South Korea have displayed a good temperament throughout the competition but, given their poor record against Brazil, the likelihood of an upset seems very low.

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes