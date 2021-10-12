Brazil vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another CONMEBOL fixture this weekend as Brazil lock horns with Uruguay on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Uruguay are in fourth place in the qualification standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. La Celeste suffered a 3-0 defeat against Argentina over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Brazil, on the other hand, are at the top of the table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Selecao were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

433 @433 🌎 WC Qualifiers table:

1️⃣ Brazil 🇧🇷 10-28

2️⃣ Argentina 🇦🇷 10-22

3️⃣ Ecuador 🇪🇨 11-16

4️⃣ Uruguay 🇺🇾 11-16

5️⃣ Colombia 🇨🇴 11-15

6️⃣ Paraguay 🇵🇾 10-12

7️⃣ Peru 🇵🇪 11-11

8️⃣ Bolivia 🇧🇴 11-9

9️⃣ Chile 🇨🇱 10-7

🔟 Venezuela 🇻🇪 11-7 🌎 WC Qualifiers table:

Brazil vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

Brazil have a good record against Uruguay and have won 39 out of 77 matches played between the two teams. Uruguay have managed 21 victories against Brazil and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Brazil. Uruguay were poor on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Brazil form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Uruguay form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Brazil vs Uruguay Team News

Brazil have a point to prove

Brazil

Casemiro is Brazil's only injury concern at the moment and has been ruled out of the game this week. Raphinha made a substitute appearance against Colombia last week and is set to start alongside Neymar and Lucas Paqueta on Thursday.

Injured: Casemiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uruguay need to win this game

Uruguay

Uruguay have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and will need to field their best team this week. Edinson Cavani was benched against Argentina and is set to lead the line alongside Luis Suarez against Brazil.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil vs Uruguay Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ederson Moraes; Emerson Royal, Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Raphinha, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar

ESPN Asia @ESPNAsia Although he still enjoys a friendship with Lionel Messi and @neymarjr following their prolific combination at @FCBarcelona @LuisSuarez9 will leave that behind when he takes to the pitch in 🇺🇾 Uruguay's upcoming #WCQ against 🇦🇷 Argentina and 🇧🇷 Brazil! Although he still enjoys a friendship with Lionel Messi and @neymarjr following their prolific combination at @FCBarcelona, @LuisSuarez9 will leave that behind when he takes to the pitch in 🇺🇾 Uruguay's upcoming #WCQ against 🇦🇷 Argentina and 🇧🇷 Brazil! https://t.co/lmXp8j1m2m

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nandez, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Matias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Brazil vs Uruguay Prediction

Brazil have excellent players in their ranks and have been fairly impressive in their qualification campaign. The likes of Neymar and Lucas Paqueta have stepped up in their creative roles and will want to make their mark this week.

Uruguay, on the other hand, have struggled to meet expectations this year and cannot afford another defeat on Thursday. Brazil are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Uruguay

