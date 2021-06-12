Brazil vs Venezuela Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 1 of Copa America 2021

The 2021 edition of Copa America kicks off with an exciting fixture this weekend as Brazil host Venezuela at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Sunday. The Selecao have assembled an exceptional squad for Copa America and are the favourites to win this match.

Venezuela are not at their best at the moment and have plenty of work to do to get the better of their opponents in Group A. The away side held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in a World Cup qualifier last week and need to pull off a similar performance against Tite's outfit.

Brazil, on the other hand, are in the form of their lives and have swatted many of their South American opponents aside going into this competition. The likes of Neymar and Roberto Firmino have played pivotal roles for the Selecao and will have to step up to the plate at Copa America.

Brazil vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

Brazil have a predictably exceptional record against Venezuela and have won 22 matches out of 27 games played between the two teams. Venezuela have managed a paltry two victories against Brazil and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Brazil. Roberto Firmino scored the winning goal on the day and is in good form ahead of this fixture.

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Venezuela form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Brazil vs Venezuela: Numbers you need to know before their Copa America 2021 encounter

Brazil are the favourites to win this game

Brazil have a sensational record at home and are unbeaten in their last 24 matches on Brazilian soil. With the Selecao hosting Copa America 2021, Tite has a golden opportunity to defend their South American crown this year.

Neymar is a phenomenon for Brazil and is well on his way to shattering the legendary Pele's goalscoring record with the Selecao. Pele scored 77 goals for Brazil and Neymar is not far behind with 66 strikes.

Brazil are in exceptional form and have scored 16 goals in their last six games, conceding only two goals in the process. The Selecao are also on a seven-match winning streak and hold a discernible upper hand going into this match.

Venezuela, on the other hand, have scored only three goals in their last six matches and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. Brazil have prolific goalscorers in their ranks and will want to avoid an upset in the first game of Copa America 2021.

