Brazil vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

The Copa America kicks off with a series of important fixtures this weekend as Brazil take on Venezuela at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Sunday. Brazil have an excellent squad and are the favourites to win this game.

Venezuela face an uphill battle to qualify for the knock-outs and will look to pull off an upset in this match. The away side held Uruguay to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Brazil, on the other hand, have been exceptional in recent weeks and have a point to prove in the Copa America. The Selecao have eased past Paraguay and Ecuador over the past week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brazil vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

Brazil have a brilliant record against Venezuela and have won 22 matches out of a total of 27 games played between the two teams. Venezuela have managed only two victories against Brazil and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Brazil. Roberto Firmino scored the winning goal on the day and will want to have a similar impact on this fixture.

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Venezuela form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Brazil vs Venezuela Team News

Brazil have a few injury concerns

Brazil

Dani Alves is injured at the moment and has not been included in Brazil's squad. Thiago Silva is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Venezuela. Marquinhos and Eder Militao are likely to form Brazil's central defence this weekend.

Injured: Dani Alves

Doubtful: Thiago Silva

Suspended: None

Venezuela need to be at their best

Venezuela

Venezuela have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will have to be at their best against Brazil. The away side is likely to set up on the counter and will have to make the most of the Selecao's high defensive line.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil vs Venezuela Predicted XI

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fabinho; Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Graterol; Mikel Villanueva, Wilker Angel, Jhon Chancellor, Roberto Rosales; Tomas Rincon, Junior Moreno; Cristian Casseres, Alexander Gonzalez, Romulo Otero; Josef Martinez

Brazil vs Venezuela Prediction

Brazil have one of the strongest squads in the Copa America at the moment and will look to seize the initiative in their first game of the tournament. The likes of Neymar and Richarlison can be lethal on their day and will want to find the back of the net in this fixture.

Venezuela are a robust defensive unit and will have to put in a massive shift to keep the Selecao at bay. Brazil are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Venezuela

