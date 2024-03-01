Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

Brazil Women will face off against Argentina Women at BMO Stadium in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Sunday.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Preview

Brazil achieved a flawless run in the group stage to top Group B with nine points. They are among the favourites for this competition but their credentials will face an acid test against regional rivals Argentina in the quarterfinals. Brazil have proved their superiority in previous clashes but Argentina remain a threat.

Seleção’s toughest test in the group stage was Colombia. Both South American teams were the big guns of Group B, but Brazil snatched the bragging rights 1-0 when they squared off on matchday two. Argentina could be a lesser opposition but meetings between the sides are not taken for granted, as is the case with the men’s versions.

Argentina made it through the ranking of third-placed teams after finishing third in Group A and failing to earn direct qualification. They won only one game, against the Dominican Republic, 3-0, and drew against Mexico (0-0) but were crushed by the United States 4-0. This game could be the decisive battle of their campaign.

La Albiceleste have come under fire from the local media following their shambolic performances in the past 12 months. They have suffered six defeats in their last 10 outings, winning twice and drawing twice. Argentina will be searching for their first victory against Brazil since a September 2014 win in the Copa America Femenina.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil boast five wins over Argentina in their last five clashes in all competitions.

Brazil have scored 20 times and conceded thrice in their last five matches against Argentina.

Brazil have won six times in their last 10 matches, drawing once and losing thrice.

Argentina have scored thrice and conceded 12 times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Brazil have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Argentina have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Prediction

Brazil’s eye-catching forward line is unpredictably dangerous but Manchester United star Geyse has stood out with two goals so far. She remains the team’s top attacking threat.

Celeste Dos Santos, Dalila Ippólito and Maricel Pereyra have scored one goal each for Argentina. The game against Brazil comes as an opportunity to prove their worth.

Brazil come into the game as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Brazil Women 4-1 Argentina Women

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brazil Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brazil Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Argentina Women to score - Yes

