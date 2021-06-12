Brazil Women vs Canada Women prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 WNT Summer Series

Women's football features some interesting fixtures this weekend as Brazil Women lock horns with Canada Women at the Cartagonova Stadium on Monday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.
Canada Women have built an impressive squad in recent years and will be intent on making their mark in international football. The away side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Czech Republic last week and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.
Brazil Women, on the other hand, have been in excellent form and remain one of the strongest teams in women's football. The Selecao thrashed Russia by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.
Brazil Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head
Brazil Women have a good record against Canada Women and have won six out of 12 games played between the two teams. Canada Women have managed four victories against Brazil Women and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the SheBelieves Cup and ended in a 2-0 victory for Brazil Women. Canada Women were well below their best on the day and need to step up in this match.
Brazil Women form guide: W-W-L-W-D
Canada Women form guide: D-W-W-L-W
Brazil Women vs Canada Women Team News
Brazil Women
Brazil Women have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will likely name a strong side. The Selecao have been impressive in recent weeks and have several attacking options at their disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Canada
Canada have made several changes to their squad in recent weeks. Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson, and Erin McLeod are currently injured and will be unable to participate in this match.
Injured: Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson, Erin McLeod, Bianca St-Georges
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brazil Women vs Canada Women Predicted XI
Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aline Reis; Tamires de Britto, Rafaelle Souza, Tainara da Silva, Camila Pereira; Julia Bianchi, Adriana da Silva; Beatriz Joao, Ivana Fuso, Marta; Debinha
Canada Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stephanie Labbe; Allysha Chapman, Jade Rose, Quinn, Shelina Zadorsky; Desiree Scott, Julia Grosso, Samantha Chang; Deanne Rose, Janine Backie, Evelyne Viens
Brazil Women vs Canada Women Prediction
Canada Women have named a new-look squad for the friendlies and will face a formidable litmus test against Brazil Women. The likes of Evelyne Viens and Samantha Chang have been impressive and will want to make their mark this weekend.
Brazil Women also have excellent players in their ranks and have scored five goals in their last two games. Both teams are on an even footing and the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: Brazil Women 2-2 Canada Women
