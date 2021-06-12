Brazil Women vs Canada Women prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 WNT Summer Series

Women's football features some interesting fixtures this weekend as Brazil Women lock horns with Canada Women at the Cartagonova Stadium on Monday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Canada Women have built an impressive squad in recent years and will be intent on making their mark in international football. The away side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Czech Republic last week and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Brazil Women, on the other hand, have been in excellent form and remain one of the strongest teams in women's football. The Selecao thrashed Russia by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Canadian women to play Czech Republic and Brazil in soccer friendlies next month ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. No. 8 Canada will face the 27th-ranked Czechs on June 11 and No. 7 Brazil on June 14 with both matches in Cartagena, Spain. #CanWNT — Neil Davidson (@NeilMDavidson) May 21, 2021

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head

Brazil Women have a good record against Canada Women and have won six out of 12 games played between the two teams. Canada Women have managed four victories against Brazil Women and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the SheBelieves Cup and ended in a 2-0 victory for Brazil Women. Canada Women were well below their best on the day and need to step up in this match.

Brazil Women form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Canada Women form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Team News

Brazil have a strong squad

Brazil Women

Brazil Women have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will likely name a strong side. The Selecao have been impressive in recent weeks and have several attacking options at their disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canada need to win this game

Canada

Canada have made several changes to their squad in recent weeks. Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson, and Erin McLeod are currently injured and will be unable to participate in this match.

Injured: Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson, Erin McLeod, Bianca St-Georges

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Predicted XI

Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aline Reis; Tamires de Britto, Rafaelle Souza, Tainara da Silva, Camila Pereira; Julia Bianchi, Adriana da Silva; Beatriz Joao, Ivana Fuso, Marta; Debinha

The 2020 Women's #OlympicFootball draw:



Group E:



🇯🇵 Japan

🇨🇦 Canada

🇬🇧 Great Britain

🇨🇱 Chile



Group F:



🇨🇳 China

🇧🇷 Brazil

🇿🇲 Zambia

🇳🇱 Netherlands



Group G:



🇸🇪 Sweden

🇺🇸 USA

🇦🇺 Australia

🇳🇿 New Zealand#Tokyo2020 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 21, 2021

Canada Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stephanie Labbe; Allysha Chapman, Jade Rose, Quinn, Shelina Zadorsky; Desiree Scott, Julia Grosso, Samantha Chang; Deanne Rose, Janine Backie, Evelyne Viens

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Prediction

Canada Women have named a new-look squad for the friendlies and will face a formidable litmus test against Brazil Women. The likes of Evelyne Viens and Samantha Chang have been impressive and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Brazil Women also have excellent players in their ranks and have scored five goals in their last two games. Both teams are on an even footing and the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Brazil Women 2-2 Canada Women

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi