Brazil Women vs Mexico Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th March 2024

Brazil Women will face off against Mexico Women at Snapdragon Stadium in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup semifinals on Thursday.

Brazil Women vs Mexico Women Preview

Brazil claimed the bragging rights in style after handing Argentina a 5-1 drubbing in the quarterfinals to coast into the semis. The win was their fifth in a row as they eye a place in final slated for March 10. However, Rafaelle and Co. will have to overcome the challenge of familiar foe Mexico to reach the final.

As Canarinhas will take confidence from their head-to-head record against Mexico as they lock horns in the semi-finals. Brazil boast 10 wins so far, while Mexico have managed one victory in the sides' 11 meetings. However, Mexico’s star midfielder Jacqueline Ovalle has been sensational and could be difficult to stop.

Mexico edged Paraguay 3-2 to book their place in the last four. They are the only team to defeat hosts USA in the tournament so far, and that makes Mexico a force to be reckoned with. They will also hope to break the jinx and reverse their unpalatable record against Brazil. Nevertheless, they will need enough stamina to achieve that.

El Tri Femenil will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions when they take on Brazil on Thursday. However, Brazil’s pace and deep midfield could pose problems for Mexico, whose sluggish attacking line has been criticised by the local media.

Brazil Women vs Mexico Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have won their last five matches against Mexico in all competitions.

Brazil have scored 23 goals and conceded two in their last five clashes with Mexico.

Brazil have scored 16 goals and conceded one in their last five matches in this competition.

Mexico have scored 14 goals and conceded three in their last five matches in this competition.

Brazil have won their last five matches while Mexico have won four times and drawn once.

Brazil Women vs Mexico Women Prediction

Kansas City star Bia Zaneratto was the main attraction for Brazil against Argentina, scoring twice and providing a couple of assists. She could be hungry for more.

Jacqueline Ovalle is now joint top scorer with Canada’s Adriana Leon on five goals. She has given defenders a run for their money in this tournament and will hope to continue.

Brazil come into the match as the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Brazil Women 3-1 Mexico Women

Brazil Women vs Mexico Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brazil Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brazil Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mexico Women to score - Yes