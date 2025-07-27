Brazil Women vs Uruguay Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Brazil Women will face Uruguay Women at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Tuesday in the semifinals of the 2025 Copa América Femenina. Selecao enjoyed a comfortable group-stage run, beating Venezuela, Bolivia and Paraguay in their first three outings before playing out a goalless draw with Colombia last time out despite a red card to goalkeeper Lorena in the 24th minute.

They faced Paraguay Women at this stage of the competition in 2022 and won 2-0 via first-half efforts from Ary Borges and Bia Zaneratto. They will hope to hit similar heights this week.

Uruguay Women, meanwhile, endured a slow start to their group-stage campaign, drawing with Ecuador and losing to Argentina in their first two matches. However, they upped the ante right after, beating Peru 1-0 in their third game before an impressive 3-0 win over Chile last time out saw Las Celestes pip La Roja Femenina to the final four.

Ariel Longo's side are set to participate in their first Copa America Femenina semifinals since 2006 after crashing out of the group stages in each of the last four editions of the continental showpiece.

Brazil Women vs Uruguay Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the third meeting between the two teams in over a decade. Brazil are undefeated in their previous two matchups, registering a win and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in the 2022 Copa America Femenina, with Selecao winning the group-stage clash 3-0.

Brazil are the current holders of the Copa America Femenina, having won their eighth title in 2022. Uruguay, meanwhile, have never won the competition with their best ever run being a third-place finish in 2006.

Las Celestes are ranked 63rd in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings while their midweek opponents are the highest ranked in the continent, sitting in fourth place.

Brazil Women vs Uruguay Women Prediction

Selecao are undefeated in their last four games and have lost just one of their last eight. They have the joint-best offensive and defensive numbers in the competition so far and are overwhelming favorites for this one.

Uruguay are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous four outings. They are, however, significantly outmatched ahead of Tuesday's game and could exit the competition here.

Prediction: Brazil Women 3-1 Uruguay Women

Brazil Women vs Uruguay Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brazil Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Selecao's last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

