Brazil - A night to forget in Al Rayyan

Images of the Brazil squad floating around on social media on Friday (9 December), in tears and devastation summed up the emotions of their citizens and millions of fans worldwide. The entire footballing community was shell-shocked to see a team who many considered to be favorites, go out at the quarterfinal stage. Croatia, with an intense fighting spirit, managed to rubbish the predictions of a straightforward Brazil win.

Brazil - Route to the quarterfinals

Selecao seemed to have every department covered and went into the tournament in excellent form. Most players in their squad played for top European clubs and were in good touch going into the World Cup. Their talent-filled squad did not have a place for regulars like Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Renan Lodi, as well as upcoming talents like Gabriel Magalhães and Matheus Cunha.

Two clean sheets in their first two games, with them dominating proceedings and creating multiple chances, confirmed their tags as favorites. Even after the injury to their star player Neymar, their talented attacking force seemed to cope very well. They had a small blip when they endured a group stage loss to Cameroon, albeit playing a second-string side.

Richarlison's goal vs Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Croatia - Route to the quarterfinals

Their quarterfinal opponent Croatia's road to the quarters wasn't as smooth. They had a decent win versus Canada, who were playing only their second World Cup and their first in 36 years. The win was sandwiched between the two stalemates against Morocco and Belgium, which just about sufficed in helping them progress through the group.

Marko Livaja celebrates scoring v Canada during a Group F game at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Their round-of-16 tie with Japan, though exhilarating for neutrals, was too close for comfort, with Croatia having to come from behind to take the game into extra time. With all their important players substituted, a penalty shootout beckoned. Up stepped a new hero for the Vatreni, Dominik Livakovic, who saved three penalties to take Croatia home.

The Quarterfinal game

Croatia's world-class midfield trio of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic completely shut out Brazil's build-up play and fluidity in the game. Though the Croatian frontline weren't firing on all cylinders, their midfield and backline provided complete solidity. The two Brazilian wingers Vinicius and Raphinha were restricted in their play and could not cut open the Croatian defense.

Too much class 37-year-old Croatia captain Luka Modric and 38-year-old Brazil captain Thiago Silva 🤝Too much class 37-year-old Croatia captain Luka Modric and 38-year-old Brazil captain Thiago Silva 🤝Too much class ✨ https://t.co/G21GUuPt7W

Tite, the Brazilian manager, tried to switch things up by bringing on Rodrygo, Antony and Pedro, but to no avail. The midfield ball control and ball retention shown by the Croatian midfield neutralized the attacking flair of the Brazilians. All indications pointed towards the need for a moment of individual brilliance in extra time to break the deadlock.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Dominik Livakovic made 11 saves against Brazil, the most saves made by any Goalkeeper in a single match at this World Cup.



Amazing performance. 🛡️ Dominik Livakovic made 11 saves against Brazil, the most saves made by any Goalkeeper in a single match at this World Cup.Amazing performance. 🛡️ https://t.co/37moG9NKNq

Brazil opened the scoring in extra time through an exquisite finish by Neymar, following some intricate one-touch play between him and Lucas Paqueta. The celebrations of the players and staff indicated they felt they had done enough. All that was needed was for them to see out the remaining 15-odd minutes of the game and get past the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport Neymar is level at the top of the goal scoring table for Brazil Neymar is level at the top of the goal scoring table for Brazil 🙌 https://t.co/AGqBPaPfo2

The second half of extra time began with the five-time World Champions not holding back in their attacking pursuits. But this forward-thinking approach led to their downfall as Croatia hit back on the counter during the transition of play. A cross from the left flank was met by substitute Bruno Petkovic, whose strike ricoched off Marquinhos past a diving Alisson into the net.

The unpredictable nature of penalty shootouts in international knockout tournaments came to the fore once again as Brazil crumbled under pressure. Rodrygo missed the first spot kick, immediately putting the team on the backfoot. After a series of good penalties from both the teams, Marquinhos missed the fourth spot kick, sending Croatia into their second consecutive World Cup semifinal.

Croatian players celebrate after winning the shootout v Brazil in the Quarter Final of FIFA World Cup 2022

The result extends Brazil's dry run in World Cups since 2002 and puts into doubt their star player and joint top-scorer Neymar's quest for a World Cup trophy. The World Cup remains the only missing piece of the puzzle that will cement his legacy as a modern great in a team drenched in footballing heritage.

One bright spot for this team is the talent and skill their youth has at their disposal and they will be looking to improve in certain areas before embarking on another trophy hunt in 2026.

Croatia's golden generation continues on their giant-killing run, in a quest to prove their mettle among Europe's recognized football elite. Though two semifinals in succession have proved their greatness, the country of just 3.9 million people will be looking to go one step further than 2018 and create history.

