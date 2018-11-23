×
Brazilian legend Cafu snubs Kyle Walker while naming best right-backs in the world

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
299   //    23 Nov 2018, 15:25 IST

Legends Football Match - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Legends Football Match - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Brazilian legend Cafu has made his picks for the top three right-backs in the world, while also naming the best opponent and teammate during the course of his career.

In case you didn't know...

The former AC Milan and Roma star is, to this day, regarded as one of the best right-backs in the football world.

The 48-year-old legend had a decorated career, having won the FIFA World Cup twice, a Serie A title and the UEFA Champions league trophy with AC Milan in 2007.

Cafu hung up his boots in 2008, having made 525 appearances for his club and playing 142 times for his country.

The heart of the matter

The Brazilian legend has now given his verdict on who he thinks are the best right-backs in the game.

Speaking to Mirror Football, Cafu said: "At the moment, Daniel Alves, Dani Carvajal and Danilo are in my opinion the best right-back players. Among them, Daniel Alves is probably the one with the style of play most similar to mine."

Cafu has snubbed the likes of Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) and notably Kyle Walker (Manchester City) who has made fourteen appearances for the reigning Premier League champions in all competitions this season.

Danilo, on the other hand, has only made three appearances for the Cityzens this season - twice in the Carabao Cup against Oxford and Fulham, and once in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Cafu also named the best player he had ever played with to be Ronaldinho: ""There are many but if I had to pick one, it would be Ronaldinho Gaucho."

When asked who his best opponent was, the former defender replied, "Zinedine Zidane. He was absolutely fantastic."

What's next?

The reigning Premier League champions are set to face West Ham tomorrow.

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
