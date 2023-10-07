Brazilian midfielder dreams of joining Liverpool after failed move in the summer - Reports

Fluminense defensive midfielder Andre Trindade is reportedly still hopeful of joining Premier League side Liverpool after failing to complete a transfer to Anfield this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's men were eyeing a move for Andre in the recently concluded transfer window following Fabinho's departure to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for £40 million.

According to Anfield Watch, the Brazilian outfit were willing to let go of their 22-year-old midfielder for a fee of €25 million. After Liverpool failed to match the asking price, the aforementioned source claims that the player's valuation will now be higher.

Addressing offers from clubs in the summer after the transfer window's closure, Andre told Brazilian outlet GE Globo (via Anfield Watch):

"It is obvious that it is normal to receive proposals. Even more so with the team doing well, passing the stage at Conmebol Libertadores, at the top of the Brasileirao."

"Not just for me, but it must have gotten to others as well. I am happy for the proposals that arrive, but my mind today is focused 100% on Fluminense."

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool attempt to sign Andre in the future after acquiring the services of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for the defensive midfield role.

So far, the Brazil international has completed 154 appearances across all competitions for Fluminense, bagging four goals and three assists.

"Still a question mark over Endo"- Pundit questioned Liverpool midfielder who has struggled for minutes

Wataru Endo (via Getty Images)

Pundit Kenny Cunningham expressed his concerns over Liverpool's new defensive midfield signing, Wataru Endo, following the Reds' 2-1 win against Newcastle United on August 27.

Since joining Anfield from Stuttgart for a fee of £16 million, the Japan international has started just one match from his five Premier League appearances. Addressing the midfielder, Cunningham told Off The Ball (via TBR):

"I have to say there’s still a question mark over Endo. That is the first time I’ve seen him live. It’s too early to judge him, but I thought he found it difficult in the opening 20 minutes of that game. Is he the solution in that anchor position? There’s a bit of a question mark there for me."

Endo has found it difficult to break into the Liverpool first XI and has racked up a total playing time of just 107 minutes so far. Should the defensive midfielder continue to be left out of the starting line-up, the Reds may opt to bring in a new number six in January.