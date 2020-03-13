BREAKING: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for Coronavirus

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has reportedly become the latest football figure to test positive to coronavirus, as confirmed by the club over social media.

Club statement: COVID-19

Arsenal have confirmed that their London Colney training centre has been shut down and all personnel at the facility will self-isolate themselves in line with Government health guidelines. The Gunners have confirmed that this includes the coaching staff, the entire first-team set up as well as a few players from Hale End, which is also confirmed to have been shut down after Arteta's result.

This raises questions regarding the English FA's decision to let Premier League action continue as per usual unlike the Italian, Spanish, and a host of other European top flights. La Liga Santander, Serie A and the Eredivisie are just a few of the leagues that have been suspended for a minimum of two weeks.

Arsenal's full first-team squad to self-isolate after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for #COVID19 #Coronavirus



Arsenal training centre closed.

Arteta's positive coronavirus result comes hours after Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers confirming in a press conference that a 'few' of his first-team players have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 leading them also self-isolating themselves. The Spaniard expressed his disappointment and hopes to be back at the earliest possible time.

Mikel Arteta: "This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed".



Arsenal just added "it is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates".

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is also reportedly in self-isolation as a precautionary measure and has been ruled out of their upcoming clash with Burnley due to the same.

Manolo Gabbiadini of Sampdoria, Daniele Rugani of Juventus and Timo Hubers of Hannover 96 have been the three footballers in Europe to have tested positive for coronavirus so far with all developments taking place over the last couple of days.

It is yet to be seen if the Premier League release a statement regarding the fate of the remaining top-flight gameweeks this season and whether or not they choose to suspend the league.