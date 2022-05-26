Breaking: Aston Villa reach agreement to sign 29-year-old defender

Premier League side Aston Villa have announced that they have reached an agreement to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos on Twitter.

The club endured a disappointing 2021-22 Premier League campaign as they finished fourteenth in the Premier League table. The club were expected to finish in the top half of the table this season due to the talent they possessed.

The Villans endured a difficult start to the season and therefore opted to part ways with former manager Dean Smith in early November. Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard was hired as the club's new manager on November 11.

Since the former Rangers manager's arrival, Aston Villa have shown signs of improvement, but have lacked consistency. They managed to win just one of their last five Premier League games.

The club are, however, willing to back Gerrard financially in the transfer market. Aston Villa have wasted no time and have already completed the signings of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in a deal worth £17 million and Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer.

As per Aston Villa's official Twitter page, the club look set to complete their third signing of the summer. Brazilian defender Diego Carlos will join the club for an undisclosed fee this summer.

The 29-year-old has spent three seasons with Sevilla, during which he has made over 130 appearances for the club. He played a key role in the Spanish side's Europa League triumph during the 2019-20 season. His consistent performances helped Julen Lopetigui's side finish fourth in La Liga this season.

Aston Villa could attempt to sign a striker after bolstering their midfielder and defense

Aston Villa have managed to bolster their midfielder by signing defensive midfielder Kamara. Philippe Coutinho enjoyed an impressive loan spell with the club during the second half of the season, adding experience and creativity to their midfielder.

Steven Gerrard's side have also improved their defense by adding Diego Carlos. The 29-year-old is expected to add aggression, tenacity, and solidity to their backline.

Villa will offer Suarez £150k-per-week to try and convince him to join them. Gerrard is a huge fan and could be key to the strikers decision. Aston Villa have opened talks with Luis Suarez. Gerrard will speak to Suarez and discuss his project with him.Villa will offer Suarez £150k-per-week to try and convince him to join them. Gerrard is a huge fan and could be key to the strikers decision. Aston Villa have opened talks with Luis Suarez. Gerrard will speak to Suarez and discuss his project with him. 🇺🇾🟣 #AVFC Villa will offer Suarez £150k-per-week to try and convince him to join them. Gerrard is a huge fan and could be key to the strikers decision. 🚨📝 https://t.co/2tANQal5YA

The club could switch their focus to the attacking department. According to Givemesport, Villa could attempt to sign Gerrard's former Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan's contract with Atletico Madrid expires this summer.

