BREAKING: Ballon d'Or 2018 winner leaked

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.15K   //    28 Nov 2018, 09:11 IST

Ballon d'Or 2018
Ballon d'Or 2018

What’s the rumour?

The Ballon d'Or 2018 ceremony is set to take place on December 3rd but Onda Cero have got their hands on the winner's list. The Spanish radio have revealed that Luks Modric will be lifting the trophy with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 2nd and Antoine Griezmann coming 3rd.

Modric is reportedly set to break Messi and Ronaldo's 10-year duopoly on the Ballon d'Or trophy.

In case you didn’t know…

Reports last week suggested that Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane were the top 3 after votes were counted. However, in a surprise turn of events, it looks like only 1/3 of that rumour seems to be true.

The heart of the matter

Modric has had a stunning year winning the Champions League and taking Croatia to the World Cup finals. The midfielder was on top of his game for a long time but hasn't been anywhere close to his best in the last 2-3 months.

Reports suggested that the balance had tilted away from him and that there was no chance of winning the Ballon d'Or this year. However, it looks like the jury decided to give it to him despite his poor form in the 2018/19 season.

The Croat has already taken home the UEFA Best Player of the Year award as well as The Best FIFA Men's Player Award. The Real Madrid superstar is now set to add to the collection and take home the Ballon d'Or too!

What’s next?

With just days left for the gala, it is no surprise that these rumours are going around. Almost all publications will be coming out with such 'rumours' and everything needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

To know the real winner, we will have to wait until December 3rd, 2018.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
