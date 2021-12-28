×
Breaking: Barcelona announce Ferran Torres signing from Manchester City

Nived Zenith
Modified Dec 28, 2021 07:30 PM IST
FC Barcelona have officially announced the permanent signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City on a five-year contract. The Blaugrana have been actively involved in the market to recruit a forward, with Sergio Aguero forced into retirement earlier this month.

Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City last summer, had to call time on his playing career due to a heart condition. Barcelona are also without the likes of Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Ansu Fati due to injuries.

Ferran Torres is ours until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣!

As such, the only recognized striker available for selection at the moment is Luuk de Jong. However, Xavi has handed the Dutchman just a solitary start since taking over at Barcelona.

Torres, who has earned 22 caps at senior level for Spain, is still only returning from a foot injury he picked up during the UEFA Nations League earlier this season. The 21-year-old is set to be officially unveiled at Camp Nou on January 3.

🤙 @ferrantorres20 calling ... #BenvingutFerran https://t.co/78DP3qjB8i

