Exclusive: Bernardo Silva undergoing medical at Manchester City

Bernardo Silva set to become Pep Guardiola's first summer signing for Manchester City.

23-year-old Silva is in Manchester for a medical with City

AS Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva is currently undergoing a medical at Manchester City, Sportskeeda can confirm. Cross-town rivals Manchester United have been linked with the playmaker in the summer, but it looks as though Pep Guardiola's side have pipped their rivals in their pursuit of the player.

Silva flew into Manchester last night shortly before odds were slashed on him becoming Pep Guardiola's first major recruit this summer as preparations for next season begin. City are the favourites to land the player after he impressed Guardiola and City's hierarchy when his side, Monaco, knocked the club out of the Champions League in March at the Round of 16 stage. Over the two legs, Silva came away with huge praise after his performances against his potential new club.

Guardiola has been critical of his side's inability to kill games this season with a number of chances being missed on a regular basis from his more reliable players. Silva would instantly add a goal threat and has the know how to create opportunities for City's attacking trio in abundance.

Speaking about the missed opportunities, Guardiola had earlier quipped, "The big qualities in the big, big clubs are when you are close to the box of the opponent, and the players don't lose the ball. Big teams don't lose the ball".

Silva was instrumental in Monaco's capturing of the Ligue 1 title a fortnight ago as he recorded his most impressive season to date. Eight goals and nine assists in 37 Ligue 1 games have City keen to sign the player ahead of their bitter rivals United.

With players like Leroy Sané, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus to feed through balls into, Silva's statistics will only improve. Also, and most critically, the over-reliance on David Silva from Guardiola's side has become apparent in recent months, and the burden must be taken away from the Spaniard.

Manchester United had also been linked with a move for Silva. However, Jose Mourinho quashed rumours on Wednesday following his side's Europa League victory.