BREAKING: CAS confirm Manchester City's appeal against two-year Champions League ban

Manchester City have lodged an appeal against their two-year UEFA Champions League ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport have confirmed in an official statement. In a decision that shocked the world of football, the Cityzens were banned from competing in football's biggest club competition for two seasons, for breaching several Financial Fair Play violations over the years.

In what has been a tumultuous time for the reigning Premier League champions, manager Pep Guardiola made an inspirational speech behind the scenes in what was seen as a rallying cry to get his players to commit to the club, as reports emerged that several high profile stars including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero would walk at the end of the season in the absence of Champions League football.

The Cityzens have filed an appeal to the CAS with the hope of getting their ban overturned, as they believe they have not indulged in any kind of wrongdoing whatsoever.

While the ban could yet be revoked in the coming weeks, UEFA decision to sanction the Sheikh Mansour owned side send shockwaves across Europe, as it came as a timely reminder that FFP regulations will have to be adhered to strictly.