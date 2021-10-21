Breaking: Chelsea suffer double injury blow as Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner limp off before halftime

Chelsea were dealt a double injury blow in the first half of their UEFA Champions League group stage encounter against Malmo as Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner limped off due to injury concerns. The Blues currently lead 2-0, but Thomas Tuchel will be a concerned man as two of his key players were withdrawn prematurely.

Lukaku was fouled for a penalty that Jorginho converted to make it 2-0 for Chelsea, as he was replaced by Kai Havertz with a suspected ankle problem in the 23rd minute. Werner, on the other hand, was substituted minutes before the halftime whistle for Callum Hudson-Odoi as he failed to shake off a hamstring issue.

Chelsea currently lead 2-0 thanks to goals from Andreas Christensen and Jorginho, but injuries to two key players left a sour note on what could have been a perfect half of football. The extent of their injuries remains unclear at this stage, but it is a massive problem for the Blues in what could turn out to be a tricky phase of the 2021-22 season. More to come on Sportskeeda.

