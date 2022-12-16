Breaking: Ex-Lazio star Sinisa Mihajlovic dies after long battle with illness

Former Yugoslavia, Lazio and Inter Milan defender and ex-AC Milan manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has died at the age of 53 after a long fight with leukemia. The much-decorated ex-player has succumbed to his illness following a struggle of over three years.

Mihajlovic was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2019 but continued to work as a manager. He was in the dug-out at Italian club Bologna until just three months ago.

Following his demise, Serie A released a statement that read:

"Serie A is deeply saddened by the passing of Sinisa Mihajlovic, an icon of football and life. His pure class as a footballer and coach, his strength and his humanity are an example that leaves an indelible mark on Italian and world football."

RIP 🏻🕊️ Terrible news. Sinisa Mihajlović has passed away at 53 after long fight with illness.“I respect the illness, I will face it, with chest puffed out, looking it in the eyes, the way I always have done”, he said years ago.Fighter, great man. Shocking news.RIP🏻🕊️ Terrible news. Sinisa Mihajlović has passed away at 53 after long fight with illness. “I respect the illness, I will face it, with chest puffed out, looking it in the eyes, the way I always have done”, he said years ago.Fighter, great man. Shocking news.RIP 🙏🏻🕊️ https://t.co/V84McAeeMO

Sinisa Mihajlovic earned 53 caps for Yugoslavia and represented them at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship 2000. He spent the majority of his playing days in Italy, turning up for the likes of Inter Milan, Roma, Lazio and Sampdoria.

Mihajlovic used to be a central defender by trade but could also feature as a full-back and even as a central midfielder.

The former Yugoslavia star was also a dead-ball specialist and was considered among the best free-kick takers of all time. He holds the all-time record in Serie A for most goals from free-kicks with 28 goals.

Since his retirement in 2006, Sinisa Mihajlovic forged a career in management. He had spells at clubs like Sampdoria, AC Milan, and Torino and also managed Serbia.

Sinisa Mihajlovic will be forever remembered as a legend in Serie A football

Mihajlovic achieved plenty of success in Italian football both as a player and as a manager. The Yugoslavian great won a total of seven trophies during his time at Lazio, where he is regarded as one of the greatest players to don the jersey for the Biancocelesti.

A legend of the game. 🕊 No player in Serie A history has scored more direct free-kicks than Siniša Mihajlović.28 of his 38 goals in Italy's top-flight were scored that way, winning two league titles.A legend of the game. 🕊 https://t.co/F8VvHevb9S

Mihajlovic also won four trophies during his time at Inter Milan as a player before retiring to become the Nerazzurri's assistant manager.

