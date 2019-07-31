BREAKING: FIFA Coach of the Year nominees announced

Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool with European glory

FIFA, the governing body of world football, have released a 10-man shortlist for the FIFA Coach of the Year award.

After guiding Manchester City to a historic domestic treble, Pep Guardiola has unsurprisingly been named as one of the nominees.

The Cityzens won the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Premier League trophy under the Spaniard, capping off one of the greatest seasons by an English club in the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino also feature on the list for their achievements in the 2018/19 season.

The former was at the helm of Liverpool as the Reds were crowned Kings of the continent and they did so while achieving 97 points in the league, the highest ever tally by a second-placed team.

Although Tottenham Hotspur finished the season trophy-less, Pochettino's achievements were commendable, to say the least.

The North-London club finished a respectable fourth in the Premier League and agonizingly missed out on European glory to fellow English side Liverpool, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League final in Madrid.

Pochettino's exploits are all the more creditable considering Spurs' inactivity in the transfer market.

The Lilywhites failed to recruit in a single player in over 18 months but the Argentinian expertly oversaw his side as they went on to have a successful season, despite not having silverware to show for it.

Djamel Belmadi, Didier Deschamps, Tite, Fernando Santos and Ricardo Gareca also make the shortlist as a result of their achievements with their respective national teams.

Marcelo Gallardo and Eric ten Hag complete the shortlist after enjoying fantastic campaigns with River Plate and Ajax respectively.

The Argentinian guided River Plate to the Copa Libertadores trophy in 2018 and topped it off by winning the Recopa Sudamericana in 2019 as he went on to become the most successful coach in the history of the club.

Eric ten Hag's Ajax also enjoyed a historic season as they sealed the domestic double and came within touching distance of a place in the Champions League final, narrowly losing out to Tottenham Hotspur.