×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING: FIFA Coach of the Year nominees announced

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
83   //    31 Jul 2019, 18:42 IST

Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool with European glory
Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool with European glory

FIFA, the governing body of world football, have released a 10-man shortlist for the FIFA Coach of the Year award.

After guiding Manchester City to a historic domestic treble, Pep Guardiola has unsurprisingly been named as one of the nominees.

The Cityzens won the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Premier League trophy under the Spaniard, capping off one of the greatest seasons by an English club in the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino also feature on the list for their achievements in the 2018/19 season.

The former was at the helm of Liverpool as the Reds were crowned Kings of the continent and they did so while achieving 97 points in the league, the highest ever tally by a second-placed team.

Although Tottenham Hotspur finished the season trophy-less, Pochettino's achievements were commendable, to say the least.

The North-London club finished a respectable fourth in the Premier League and agonizingly missed out on European glory to fellow English side Liverpool, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League final in Madrid.

Pochettino's exploits are all the more creditable considering Spurs' inactivity in the transfer market.

The Lilywhites failed to recruit in a single player in over 18 months but the Argentinian expertly oversaw his side as they went on to have a successful season, despite not having silverware to show for it.

Advertisement

Djamel Belmadi, Didier Deschamps, Tite, Fernando Santos and Ricardo Gareca also make the shortlist as a result of their achievements with their respective national teams.

Marcelo Gallardo and Eric ten Hag complete the shortlist after enjoying fantastic campaigns with River Plate and Ajax respectively.

The Argentinian guided River Plate to the Copa Libertadores trophy in 2018 and topped it off by winning the Recopa Sudamericana in 2019 as he went on to become the most successful coach in the history of the club.

Eric ten Hag's Ajax also enjoyed a historic season as they sealed the domestic double and came within touching distance of a place in the Champions League final, narrowly losing out to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tags:
FIFA Best Awards Liverpool Football Manchester City Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
Advertisement
Guardiola, Klopp and Ellis lead nominees for FIFA Best Coach awards
RELATED STORY
The Best FIFA Men's Player 2019: Top 5 contenders for the award (June 2019)
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk & Sterling lead PFA Player of the Year nominations
RELATED STORY
The Best FIFA Awards 2018: A bittersweet victory for football
RELATED STORY
Premier League Manager of the Year: Ranking the top 5
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Pep Guardiola after EPL Manager of the Season Award
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Van Dijk crowned PFA Players' Player of the Year
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who can lift the PFA Player of the Year award
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Award 2018: Will the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly come to an end?
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Best Young XI of the Season 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us