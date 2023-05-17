Breaking: Ivan Toney receives 8-month ban and fine due to breach of FA’s betting rules

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football-related activities for eight months by the Football Association after breaching the regulation's betting rules. This comes after an investigation revealed that the player had breached FA Rule E8 which prohibits players from participating in gambling.

Toney was initially charged with 262 violations between February 2017 and January 2021. The FA later withdrew 30 of these breaches and Toney admitted to the remaining 232.

The FA recently released a statement which confirmed that the striker now faces an eight-month ban that runs up to 16th January 2024. He was also fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

Chelsea end interest in Ivan Toney after FA ruling

Ivan Toney could be on the move.

Chelsea have reportedly ended their interest in Ivan Toney as a result of the eight-month ban and fine levied on the Brentford striker.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard, the Blues were considering Toney as one of the options to reinforce their squad. He was part of a list which includes Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

However, given the 27-year-old's recent suspension, Chelsea have decided to stop their pursuit of the striker.

Toney has two years left on his contract with the Bees. He has had a sensational season for the London club, with 20 league goals firing them to a comfortable finish in the top half of the Premier League. He also made his debut for the England national team in March in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine.

