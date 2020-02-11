BREAKING: Jurgen Klinsmann steps down as head coach of Hertha Berlin

Jurgen Klinsmann

Former Bayern Munich player and manager Jürgen Klinsmann has resigned as the head coach of Hertha Berlin after just 10 weeks of taking over the job. The German, who won the World Cup with his country in 1990, was appointed at the helm at the Olympiastadion Berlin as a replacement for Ante Covic as a result of a poor run of results in November.

Klinsmann oversaw a total of 9 Bundesliga fixtures in his time in charge of the club, which led to 3 wins, 3 defeats and 3 losses, seeing his side find the back of the net 8 times and conceding 12 in the process.

The former USMNT head coach penned an open letter to the Hertha Berlin faithful on Facebook, saying,

"After long consideration, I’ve come to the decision to give up my position as head coach and return to my original long-term role on the supervisory board," he began.

“In November, we agreed to the club’s wish to help out in a difficult time with a highly competent team,” he continued.

“We were progressing really well in a relatively short period of time and have managed to put six points between us and the play-off spot, despite difficult games, thanks to the support of many people. I’m convinced Hertha will achieve its goal of remaining in the Bundesliga.”

Hertha currently sit 14th on the Bundesliga table with a mere 23 points from 21 games with 6 wins, 5 draws and 10 losses so far. They are set to travel to 18-placed Paderborn the coming gameweek.