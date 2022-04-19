Breaking: Lionel Messi to miss PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Angers due to injury 

Lionel Messi will miss out on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s trip to face Angers in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, 20 April. The 34-year-old forward has suffered an Achilles injury, which would see him sit out of the Ligue 1 tie.

PSG's official website posted a medical update prior to their game against Angers, confirming the Argentine's latest injury. The report stated the following:

"Leo Messi is receiving treatment for an inflammation in his left achilles tendon. He will be looked at again in 48h."

The last time Lionel Messi missed a game for the Parisian giants was last month when he sat out their trip to AS Monaco. Paris Saint-Germain lost 0-3 on that occasion.

It is worth mentioning that the Argentine is not the only forward set to miss PSG's trip to Angers in mid-week. Brazilian superstar Neymar will also miss the game as he serves a suspension.

This could prompt Mauricio Pochettino to play Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria in attack in the absence of the two star forwards. There is also the option of playing youngster Xavi Simons.

German forward Julian Draxler is also on the sidelines as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Lionel Messi had a relatively quiet game against Olympique Marseille on 17 April. He failed to register a single goal or an assist on that occasion. However, it is worth pointing out that the forward had two goals ruled out by VAR during the game.

In the end, the Argentine's unfortunate luck did not hinder PSG as they secured a narrow 2-1 win over their Ligue 1 rivals. Goals from Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were enough for the Parisian giants to secure all three points on the night.

Lionel Messi has had an underwhelming first season at PSG

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. Despite the high-profile transfer, things have not worked out for both the club as well as the player.

As things stand, he has managed to score just eight goals in the entire season. However, only three of those have come in the league.

The Argentine skipper, on the other hand, has served as a creator on numerous occasions, registering 13 assists this season. He provided a hat-trick of assists in PSG's 6-1 win over Clermont Foot earlier this month. The former Barcelona star is currently the club's second highest assist provider this season, behind Kylian Mbappe (22 assists).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee