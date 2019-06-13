Breaking News: EPL 2019-2020 fixtures revealed

Manchester City are the defending Premier League champions

The 2019-2020 English Premier League fixtures were announced today, with the opening weekend scheduled for 9th,10th and 11th August 2019. Manchester City are the defending Premier League champions, having beaten 2nd placed Livepool in a nail-biting, final matchday finish to the title race.

Champions League winners Liverpool will take on newly promoted Norwich City at Anfield for the season opener. The opening weekend of the 2019-20 season is headlined by a blockbuster matchup between Manchester United and Europa League winners Chelsea, with the encounter set to take place at Old Trafford.

Defending champions Manchester City will start their quest for a third consecutive Premier League title win on 10th August, Saturday, as they host West Ham United. Last season's 5th place finishers and Europa League finalists Arsenal will begin their season with an away trip to Newcastle United.

Full schedule is available here. We explore the fixture line-up of the teams that finished in the Top 4 below:

Manchester City

The treble winners from last season have a relatively easy set of opening fixtures with a matchup against Tottenham Hotspur in August the only stern test Guardiola's side is likely to face till November.

The business end of the season also seems lightweight for the Citzens, with their last 6 opponents scheduled to be Southampton, Newcastle United, Brighton, Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City.

While the Manchester Derbies are scheduled for December 7 and March 7 respectively, City will face arch-rivals Liverpool in the away fixture on November 9th with the reverse fixture slated for the business end of the season-April 4.

Liverpool

The Champions League winners' fixtures start off much tougher than City's, with the Reds scheduled to face Arsenal on August 24th and Chelsea on September 21st. The home leg of the Merseyside derby against Everton FC is slated for December 4th, with the reverse fixture set for March 14th.

Liverpool also have a considerably tougher road in the business end of the season as opposed to Guardiola's men, with the Merseysiders scheduled to face Arsenal and Chelsea in May.

Chelsea FC

The Blues start of their campaign with a tough away fixture at Old Trafford against Manchester United. They have a relatively easy run till November, with a match against Liverpool in September the only difficult fixture in their next 11 games.

December is filled with challenging matchups against fellow Londonders Tottenham and Arsenal for the Blues. The business end of the season seems relatively easier for Mauricio Sarri's men with Liverpool the only tough opponent they are set to face in April and May.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have the toughest opening fixtures among the top 4 teams, having to face Manchester City as well as Arsenal in August itself. Things also heat up in December with showdowns against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Like Chelsea, Tottenham also have a relatively easy run towards the end of the season, with Arsenal the only tough opponents they are scheduled to face in April and May 2020.