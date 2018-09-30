Reports: John Terry set to return to Chelsea in a new role

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

What's the News?

Chelsea's Captain, Leader and Legend - John Terry is about to return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea's academy coach, after being approached by Manager Maurizio Sarri, as per reports from The Metro.

The 37 year old English defender last featured for Aston Villa in the Championship where his contract ended this summer, following which he was linked to a move to Russia, but the deal collapsed after Terry changed his mind.

The Chelsea ex-captain would be all set to hang up his boots now, but not is association with football, and especially his boyhood club, Chelsea.

In case you didn't know...

Further reports from The Sun claim that Terry has already accepted an Under-23 coaching contract with Chelsea worth £800,000-a-year. The Under-23 Coaching position was vacated after Terry's ex-teammate Jody Morris quit the job to join Frank Lampard at Derby County as Assistant Manager.

The Chelsea duo of Lampard and Morris have had a brilliant start to their season with Derby County, having eliminated Manchester United in a shocking win at Old Trafford last week in the Carabao Cup.

Derby County are currently on the 9th position in the Championship, with 16 points from 10 games played.

The heart of the matter

Terry's new coaching job at Chelsea's Academy was backed by Manager Maurizio Sarri, and the Italian boss has been reported to be among the few decision makers in bringing Terry back home, to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking earlier in September, he was asked if he would welcome Terry back, Sarri said,

"Yes, of course, but the last time I spoke with him, a week ago, he told me he wants to play for another season. But I don’t know the situation now. Chelsea is his home, of course. For sure, he would be a point of reference for me. For everybody here, I think. His presence alone [would be].

"This is John Terry’s home. ‘It’s up to him. I am very open with him because he is the history of the club. He has won everything with the club, so it’s up to him. But I don’t know [if it is possible]. He told me a lot of things, that he wants to play, so I’d have to speak to him again."

Video

What's next?

There is absolutely no doubt Chelsea's Under 23 players will benefit a lot from Terry's role in their coaching, as he is one of the club legends who everyone looks up to, at the club. Chelsea has always been criticised about not giving adequate chances to the Academy players in the top flight for the first team. But, Terry's intervention might actually help produce some good talent for the Blues, who we can expect to see in the first team in the years to come.