Breaking: Neymar denies Real Madrid move.

fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
5.88K   //    28 Aug 2018, 09:34 IST

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Many had speculated that Neymar was the apparent heir of Cristiano Ronaldo.

What's the story?

Neymar Jr recently visited his former Barcelona teammates during a training session and has reportedly denied rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid in Spain. As the world's most expensive player, Neymar has been linked in a move to Real Madrid after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo all summer, but it now appears the Brazilian is focusing on life in Paris.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar Jr joined Paris Saint Germain(PSG) from Barcelona for a world record fee of € 222,000,000 last year. His first season for the team was cut short when he sustained an injury in a domestic cup match. His first season was also marred by reports that suggested that there was a rift between him and fellow teammate Edison Cavani. Neymar has since then been linked with a move away from Paris to Real Madrid with many believing he is unhappy at PSG.

The heart of the matter

Neymar reportedly visited his former Barcelona teammates during a training session and when asked about a possible move to Real Madrid, he had this to say: "I have a contract with PSG, and I'm staying in Paris." This is perhaps the clearest indication Neymar has given about his immediate future at PSG. Also, he praised Barcelona's new signing Arthur Melo, saying, "He's a great player and I'm sure that he'll get everything he deserves at Barça."

What's next?

With the European transfer deadline almost a week away, Neymar has given the strongest indication about his immediate future. This should erase any doubts about his future and should be enough to calm fans of PSG who are anxious they might lose him this summer. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will benefit from moving on and making their season plans without Neymar as it remains unlikely he will leave PSG anytime in the immediate future.

fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
