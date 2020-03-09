×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

BREAKING: PSG Dortmund Champions League tie to be played behind closed doors amid Coronavirus fears

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 09 Mar 2020, 16:40 IST

The Champions League encounter at the Parc des Princes is set to be played behind closed doors
The Champions League encounter at the Parc des Princes is set to be played behind closed doors

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors, Paris police have confirmed. After 1000 Coronavirus cases were confirmed in France, emergency action has been taken, as the two sides are set to lock horns without the fans to grace the occasion at the Parc des Princes.

Similarly, the encounter between Atalanta and Valencia will also be played behind closed doors and it remains to be seen if similar actions are taken for Barcelona's clash against Napoli.

Several high profile games across Europe's top five leagues faced a similar fate last week, including the top of the table clash between Juventus and Inter Milan in the Serie A, as the Bianconeri secured a 2-0 victory to move 9 points clear of their opponents.

Dortmund are in cruise control going into the second leg, as teenage sensation Erling Haaland scored a stunning brace to give his side a 2-1 victory at Signal Iduna Park last month. Thomas Tuchel's side are set to be without the injured Thiago Silva and midfield lynchpin Marco Verratti, as the Italian is set to serve a one-match ban after picking up a yellow card in the first leg in Germany.

The Parisian outfit have their work cut out for them to advance to the quarterfinal stage of the competition and they will have to do so without two of their key players and the support of their home fans, in what promises to be an intriguing encounter at the Parc des Princes.

Published 09 Mar 2020, 16:40 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Thiago Silva Marco Verratti Thomas Tuchel Parc Des Princes
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT BOR PSG
2 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
FT ATL LIV
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
FT ATA VAL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Valencia
FT TOT RB-
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
FT NAP BAR
1 - 1
 Napoli vs Barcelona
FT CHE BAY
0 - 3
 Chelsea vs Bayern München
FT REA MAN
1 - 2
 Real Madrid vs Manchester City
FT OLY JUV
1 - 0
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
11 Mar VAL ATA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Atalanta
11 Mar RB- TOT 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
12 Mar PSG BOR 01:30 AM PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Mar LIV ATL 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
18 Mar MAN REA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Real Madrid
18 Mar JUV OLY 01:30 AM Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais
19 Mar BAR NAP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Napoli
19 Mar BAY CHE 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us