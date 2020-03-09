BREAKING: PSG Dortmund Champions League tie to be played behind closed doors amid Coronavirus fears

The Champions League encounter at the Parc des Princes is set to be played behind closed doors

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors, Paris police have confirmed. After 1000 Coronavirus cases were confirmed in France, emergency action has been taken, as the two sides are set to lock horns without the fans to grace the occasion at the Parc des Princes.

#Coronavirus | En application des mesures annoncées en conseil de défense hier soir, le préfet de Police a décidé que le match #PSGBVB se déroulera à huis clos. pic.twitter.com/arwKhKE81f — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) March 9, 2020

Similarly, the encounter between Atalanta and Valencia will also be played behind closed doors and it remains to be seen if similar actions are taken for Barcelona's clash against Napoli.

Several high profile games across Europe's top five leagues faced a similar fate last week, including the top of the table clash between Juventus and Inter Milan in the Serie A, as the Bianconeri secured a 2-0 victory to move 9 points clear of their opponents.

Dortmund are in cruise control going into the second leg, as teenage sensation Erling Haaland scored a stunning brace to give his side a 2-1 victory at Signal Iduna Park last month. Thomas Tuchel's side are set to be without the injured Thiago Silva and midfield lynchpin Marco Verratti, as the Italian is set to serve a one-match ban after picking up a yellow card in the first leg in Germany.

The Parisian outfit have their work cut out for them to advance to the quarterfinal stage of the competition and they will have to do so without two of their key players and the support of their home fans, in what promises to be an intriguing encounter at the Parc des Princes.