Breaking: Senegal confirm Sadio Mane will miss 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury

Senegal have confirmed that Sadio Mane will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an inflamed head of his fibula, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Mane, 30, was selected in Senegal's 26-man squad despite picking up the injury in Bayern Munich's penultimate match before the FIFA World Cup.

The former Liverpool attacker was expected to miss the start of the tournament, but there was hope he could return to fitness later on in Qatar.

However, Senegal have officially ruled the Bayern player out of the competition.

He had been in fine form for the Bavarians, scoring 11 goals and contributing four assists in 23 appearances since arriving from Liverpool in the summer for £30 million.

The list of absentees from the world's most illustrious international tournament is becoming extensive.

Mane has become the latest high-profile name to miss out on the FIFA World Cup due to injury.

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku picked up a knock in pre-tournament training with France and was also ruled out.

Other names include French duo Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, England right-back Reece James and Germany forward Timo Werner.

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk was disappointed over Mane's injury ahead of the FIFA World Cup

The Reds will not reunite

Van Dijk will not be able to face Mane at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Netherlands and Senegal are in Group A and face one another on Monday, 21 November.

Van Dijk will miss out on the chance to reunite with his former Liverpool teammate, and he reacted with disappointmentt before the forward was fully ruled out.

He said (via This is Anfield):

I don’t think he will play [against us]. I was feeling sad for him, first and foremost. I’m not happy in this case as I’ve been in that situation where I missed the Euros."

He added:

“We as players work so hard to get to this stage and he has been such an important figure in that group for their country. I know for a fact that he will put a brave face on it, but it’s tough and I feel sorry for him.”

