Breakthrough reached in Bruno Fernandes deal, Real Madrid star set to join Bayern Munich, and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 22nd January 2020

There's been progress in the Bruno Fernandes transfer saga

In today's edition, we have an update on Bruno Fernandes' move to Manchester United, Alvaro Odriozola's departure to Bayern Munich and also the latest on AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek's future.

Bruno Fernandes breakthrough reached

The Mirror are reporting that Manchester United have finally reached a breakthrough in their efforts to land Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

United tabled a £40 million offer for Fernandes which was rejected by Sporting. However, Marcus Rashford’s injury has forced their hand and they’re ready to table an improved offer of £46.78 million, with the deal totalling up to £55 million after including add-on’s and bonuses.

Fernandes’ transfer saga has become exhausting but it seems as though the recent developments surrounding United will soften their stance and they’ll reach a compromise over the price of the deal with Sporting.

Odriozola set to join Bayern

Odriozola has barely featured for Madrid this season

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola is set to join Bayern Munich on a loan for the remainder of the season. The former Real Sociedad has made only five appearances for the Los Blancos all season and was adamant on leaving on loan in the winter.

Bayern have suffered an injury crisis in the defensive department and Odriozola’s arrival will surely ease Hansi Flick’s concerns. The move makes a lot of sense for both parties – Odriozola gets to play and prove his credentials for a spot in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.

On the other hand, the Bavarian giants get a quality short-term option to further aid their chances of retaining the Bundesliga crown and progressing to the latter stages of the Champions League.

United targeting Piatek, Spurs' proposed swap deal shot down by Milan

Piatek's form has nosedived this season

David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that Manchester United contacted AC Milan two weeks ago and asked to be kept abreast about developments surrounding striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Marcus Rashford’s double stress fracture in the back is set to rule him out for 2-3 months, and signing a striker has suddenly become a pressing need for the Red Devils.

Piatek was also linked to Tottenham Hotspur, who according to Ornstein wanted to bring the striker to north London in a straight swap deal which would’ve seen Juan Foyth and Victor Wanyama move to Italy. This offer was rejected by Milan and talks of a loan move have seemingly stalled as well.

