Breidablik vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023 

Breidablik and Gent will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday (November 9th).

The hosts have not been in action since suffering a harrowing 5-0 defeat away to Gent a fortnight ago. Hugo Cuypers scored a first half brace to guide Gent to victory.

Gent, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Charleroi in the Jupiler League. Tarik Tissoudali, Julien De Sart and Gift Orban all found the back of the net to inspire the win.

They will turn their focus back to the continental competition, where they lead the way in Group B having garnered seven points from three games. Breidablik are bottom of the standings on zero points.

Breidablik vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse clash is the sole meeting between the two sides.

Breidablik's 5-0 defeat two weeks ago is their joint-heaviest loss in European competition.

Gent are aiming to make it to the knockout rounds of the Conference League for the third successive season.

Breidablik have seen the halftime result replicated at full-time in 12 of their last 13 games in UEFA competition.

Gent have won just three of their last 12 away games in the Conference League (six losses).

Breidablik have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions, losing eight games in this sequence, including each of the last five.

Gent's last four competitive games have produced over 3.5 goals.

Breidablik vs Gent Prediction

Breidablik made history by becoming the first Icelandic club to qualify for the group stage of a UEFA competition. However, they have found their going tough, losing each of their three games so far. Another defeat could see them eliminated depending on the result between Zorya and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Gent, by contrast, have made it out of the group stage in each of the previous two editions of the Conference League. Hein Vanhaezbrouck's side are on the cusp of keeping this run going and a win here would see them with one foot in the knockout rounds.

We are backing the Belgians to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Breidablik 0-2 Gent

Breidablik vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gent to score over 1.5 goals