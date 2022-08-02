Breidablik vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Istanbul Basaksehir will continue their pursuit of European football when they travel to Breidablik for the first leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Grey Owls beat Maccabi Netanya 2-1 on aggregate in the second round after narrowly winning the decisive leg in Israel. Youssouf Ndayishimiye's ninth-minute strike was enough to secure a 1-0 victory after the two teams had played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Breidablik, meanwhile, overcame Buducnost Podgorica by the skin of their teeth in the second qualifying round, losing the second leg 2-1 but advanced 3-2 on aggregate. However, the Icelandic team restored some momentum ahead of Thursday's clash with a 3-1 comeback win over IA in the league on Tuesday.

Breidablik vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Breidablik Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W.

Istanbul Basaksehir Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W.

Breidablik vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News

Breidablik

The hosts have a clean bill of health, with all their key players available. Isak Thorvaldsson has scored in their last two games and will be one to watch out for again.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Istanbul Basaksehir

The Grey Owls will be without their key player Mesut Ozil, while Mustafa Peksen is out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Stefano Okaka failed to score in both legs of their last qualifying round, so manager Emre Belozoglu might give another striker a chance in this game.

Injured: Mesut Ozil, Mustafa Peksen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Breidablik vs Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XIs

Breidablik (4-3-3): Anton Ari Einarsson; Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson, Finnur Orri Margeirsson, Damir Muminovic, Davíd Ingvarsson; Viktor Karl Einarsson, Oliver Sigurjonsson, Gisli Eyjolfsson; Kristinn Steindórsson, Petur Theodor Arnason, Isak Thorvaldsson.

Istanbul Basaksehir (4-2-3-1): Volkan Babacan; Junior Caicara, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Leo Duarte, Lucas Lima; Mahmut Tekdemir, Lucas Biglia; Patryk Szysz, Danijel Aleksic, Mounir Chouiar; Enzo Crivelli.

Breidablik vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

Istanbul Basaksehir have more quality and experience, but beating Beidablik on their ground won't be easy. Agust Gylfason's men have won their last three home games across competitions, scoring nine times and conceding only twice.

It could end in an upset, but the Grey Owls should be able to fight back to secure a draw.

Prediction: Breidablik 2-2 Istanbul Basaksehir.

