Breidablik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Breidablik and Maccabi Tel Aviv will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (November 30th).

The hosts have not been in competitive action since suffering a 3-2 defeat to Gent at home three weeks ago. Nigeria forward Gift Orban was the star of the show as he weighed in with a hat-trick to help the Belgians leave Iceland with all three points.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, meanwhile, saw off Zorya Luhansk with a 3-2 'home' win in a rescheduled Conference League clash on Saturday. Eran Zahavi broke the deadlock in first-half injury time while Dor Peretz's second-half brace gave the Israeli outfit a 3-0 lead on the hour-mark. Eduardo Guerrero and Igor Gorbach scored two late goals for Luhansk to make the scoreline more respectable.

The victory left the Yellows in second spot in Group B having garnered nine points from four games. Breidablik are bottom on zero points and have been eliminated.

Breidablik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Maccabi Tel Aviv claimed a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Breidablik have conceded 12 goals in the group stage of the Conference League, the joint-most in the competition so far.

Maccabi have scored at least two goals in five of their last six competitive games.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have a 100% record against Icelandic opposition, winning all five previous games.

Nine of the 12 goals Breidablik have conceded in the Conference League this term have come in the first half.

Breidablik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Breidablik made history by becoming the first Icelandic club to participate in the group stage of a UEFA club competition. However, their campaign has ended on a whimper as they have been eliminated after losing their opening four games. Nevertheless, they can hold their head high.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are on the brink of qualification for the knockout rounds and a draw here would guarantee them a top-two spot in the group. Robbie Keane's side are likely to slug it out for top spot with Gent in a winner-takes-all clash next month and will want to remain in contention by winning here.

We are tipping the visitors to leave with all three points with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Breidablik 1-3 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Breidablik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Maccabi Tel Aviv to win

Tip 2 - Maccabi Tel Aviv to win either half

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Maccabi to score the first goal