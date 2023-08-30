Breidablik vs Struga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

Breidablik host Struga at the Kopavogsvollur on Thursday (August 31) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

Aiming to make their debut in major European competitions, Breidablik are leading 1-0 in the tie after their narrow win in North Macedonia last week.

Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson scored for the Blikar after 35 minutes, which proved enough to seal the win. Struga ended the game with 10 men, as Vangjel Zguro was sent off in the 91st minute.

Now, the Icelandic minnows are just a draw away from reaching the group stage of the Conference League. However, their celebrations were cut short, as Breidablik lost 5-3 to Vikingur Reykjavik in the Besta deild karla, Iceland's top football division.

It was their fifth defeat of the season and second in their last four, keeping them third in the league table with 38 points from 21 games.

Meanwhile, Struga are in much worse form than Breidablik, losing their last three games. The North Macedonian outfit are making only their second excursion in Europe, previously going out in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Two years later, Struga have reached the qualifiers again and need to win by two goals to reached their first European finals. Either way, whoever team makes it, history will be created.

Breidablik vs Struga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This only the second clash between the two teams, following their first-leg clash last week.

Breidablik have played nine European qualifiers this season, winning six.

In five European games at home this season, Breidablik have won four, scoring 15 goals and conceding four times.

Struga have lost their last three games.

Breidablik have scored in their last nine games across competitions.

Breidablik vs Struga Prediction

The pressure's more on Struga, who have a deficit to overturn but come into the fixture in poor form. The Macedonian side may give it all and avoid defeat, but it may not be enough to turn the tie around.

Prediction: Breidablik 1-1 Struga

Breidablik vs Struga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes