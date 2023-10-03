Breidablik vs Zorya Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023

Breidablik and Zorya Luhansk will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa Conference League group-stage fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-3 defeat away to Reykjavik in the Icelandic Besta Deild Karla on Sunday. They took a 3-1 lead into the break but a second-half fightback saw Reykjavik complete the comeback, scoring two goals in injury time to edge the seven-goal thriller.

Zorya, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Chornomorets Odesa in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Valeriy Kryventsov's side will turn their attention back to the Conference League where they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Gent in their opening game. Breidablik fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The loss left the Icelandic outfit at the bottom of Group B while Zorya are joint-second.

Breidablik vs Zorya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Breidablik have lost five of their last six games in all competitions.

Zorya have lost eight of their last 11 European away games, scoring more than one goal just once during this run.

Breidablik's last four games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced at least four goals.

Six of Zorya's last eight games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Zorya Luhansk have kept a clean sheet in just three of their last 21 European away games, losing 15 games in this sequence.

Breidablik vs Zorya Prediction

Tournament debutants Breidablik will bring group-stage football to Iceland for the first time in the country's history and this feat alone is historic enough. The Blikar gave a good account of themselves in defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv in their tournament opener and showed their mettle to make the scoreline more respectable after conceding three early goals.

However, the Icelandic champions have been on a poor run of form domestically. Things are slightly better for Zorya, who have historically been bad travelers on the continent.

Both sides have contrasting styles, with the hosts more open and expansive while their Ukrainian opponents are more cagey. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Breidablik 2-2 Zorya Luhansk

Breidablik vs Zorya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals