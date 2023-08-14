Breidablik vs Zrinjski Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023 

Zrinjski visit the Kópavogsvöllur to face Breidablik on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, with the aim of getting the job done.

The Nobles ran out 6-2 victors in the first leg and a place in the Europa League playoffs seems all but assured for them.

Six goals inside 55 minutes from Tomislav Kis (2), Matija Malekinusic (2), Nemanja Bilbija and Antonio Ivancic had Zrinjski cruising, but Breidablik pulled back two goals late on.

Anton Logi Ludviksson and Gisli Eyjolfsson were the scorers for the Blikar, who need to win the second leg by five goals to reach the next round, an unlikely prospect.

Breidablik's defense has been fragile of late, having also conceded six times against Copenhagen in their last European qualifier, followed by a 4-3 loss to Reykjavik in the league.

At this rate, their wait for a first appearance at a major European tournament is set to continue.

Zrinjski will be eagerly anticipating the prospect of facing their opponents again this week, although head coach Krunoslav Rendulić could opt to make a few changes to his lineup for the second leg. With the tie very much in the bag, and their league campaign set to begin on Sunday, the Nobles could field a changed lineup here.

Breidablik vs Zrinjski Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the second official clash between Breidablik and Zrinjski.

Zrinjski have lost just one of their last five away games in Europe (including qualifiers and the main event).

Breidablik have conceded six goals in each of their last two European qualifiers: 6-3 loss vs Copenhagen in the Champions League second qualifying round and 6-2 loss vs Zrinjski in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Breidablik have failed to win any of their last six games in all competitions.

Breidablik have conceded 17 goals in their last four games.

Breidablik vs Zrinjski Prediction

Breidablik's defense has been belted black and blue in recent outings, in the light of which it's difficult to see them win here, let alone win by five goals.

Zrinjski should be able to pick up another victory and wrap up a thumping aggregate win.

Prediction: Breidablik 1-3 Zrinjski

Breidablik vs Zrinjski Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zrinjski to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes