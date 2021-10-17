Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: 5 talking points Ben Chilwell strike takes Blues top of the table | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea weathered a late storm to down Brentford 1-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday to return to the top of the 2021-22 Premier League table. Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the match as the Blues hung on to a win amidst intense pressure from their hosts.

It was another night of missed chances for the reigning European champions, with Romelu Lukaku particularly wasteful in front of goal. With the Bees putting up a strong fight, it took 45 minutes for the visitors to get in front when Chilwell lashed home a stunning volley.

That seemed to spur Thomas Frank's side on, who were the better team in the second half. They created numerous chances, pushing the Blues on the back foot with their high press.

However, Edouard Mendy made some excellent saves to keep them at arm's length, despite Bryan Mbeumo hitting the post twice. Brentford kept Chelsea on tenterhooks in the final quarter, but eventually, their efforts counted for nothing.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the match:

#5 Ben Chilwell makes it three in three for club and country

Ben Chilwell is enjoying arguably his best run in front of goal.

Ben Chilwell is witnessing the best goalscoring run of his career. He scored the only goal for Chelsea on Saturday, his third strike in as many games for club and country.

And it was quite a goal, too, an unstoppable volley thumped into the far post on the stroke of half-time. Much to his delight, that was enough for Chelsea to claim all three points on the night.

Chilwell was also on target against Southampton before heading into the break, where he scored for England in their 5-0 drubbing of Andorra. Now the ex-Leicester City defender has scored another one.

With Marcos Alonso witnessing a renaissance, Chilwell's position in the starting XI came under threat. But since his return to the fold, Chilwell has been mightily impressive.

His ruthless streak in front of the net is further evidence of the attacking threat he brings to Chelsea.

#4 Bryan Mbeumo's wretched luck with woodwork continues against Chelsea

Mbeumo has hit the woodwork six times in the Premier League this season.

Bryan Mbeumo must be the unluckiest player in the Premier League right now. He has hit the woodwork not once, but six times this season already. That includes two shots against the post against Chelsea on Saturday as the Frenchman's wretched luck in front of goal continued.

He rattled the post in the first half after latching onto a knockdown by Norgaard. Mbeumo. Mbuemo endured the same misery late on when he struck the right post after finding space to make a shot at the Chelsea goal.

The 22-year-old has struck only twice in the league, but has been denied by the woodwork six times.

