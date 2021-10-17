Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: Blues player ratings from a thrilling West London derby | Premier League 2021-22

Ben Chilwell was the unlikely match-winner as Chelsea narrowly beat Brentford 1-0 in an all-London Premier League tie on Saturday.

Both sides started the game in a positive fashion, and passed up presentable opportunities to take the lead. However, Chilwell’s fabulous strike just before the interval handed Chelsea a narrow advantage going into the break.

The visitors started the second half in the ascendancy, only to see the hosts slowly work their way back into the contest. In fact, Brentford did everything but put the ball in the net, relentlessly attacking the Chelsea goal but to no avail. The Blues defence stood firm, eventually eking out a nervy win that took them back to the top of the table.

Premier League @premierleague Chelsea cling on to take all three points against a battling Brentford #BRECHE Chelsea cling on to take all three points against a battling Brentford#BRECHE https://t.co/DzocRhMj7a

With the win, Chelsea became the first team from London to win seven consecutive away London derbies in the history of English football. On that note, here are the Chelsea player ratings from an engrossing affair at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Edouard Mendy: 7/10

The Chelsea shot-stopper made a string of excellent saves to keep his citadel intact. His six saves against Brentford were the most he has ever made in a Premier League game.

However, Eduoard Mendy was too casual at times with the ball at his feet, inviting needless pressure onto his goal.

Trevor Chalobah: 5/10

Chalobah had his hands full dealing with the formidable threat of Ivan Toney, but rose to the occasion quite well.

Andreas Christensen: 5/10

As the senior member of the Chelsea backline, the Danish international was confident and commanding, acquitting himself well.

Malang Sarr: 7/10

The Premier League debutant slotted into the Chelsea backline, and was excellent on the left side of the Blues’ back three.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5/10

The Chelsea captain was solid, if not spectacular, at right wing-back, putting in a characteristically composed performance.

N'Golo Kante: 5/10

Kante covered a lot of ground in a tireless display, popping up all over the pitch to win the ball back at key moments.

Mateo Kovacic: 6/10

The Croatian matched Kante for energy in midfield, making an impact at both ends of the pitch. Kovacic threw himself into tackles, making six crucial recoveries while also instigating many a Chelsea attack. A yellow card picked up for a mistimed challenge early on saw him taken off midway through the second half, though.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6/10

Loftus-Cheek was Chelsea’s star man in midfield, completing 90% of his passes and looking silky smooth on the ball. He also happened to complete the most dribbles (4) in the match as he drove his side forward with great purpose.

Ben Chilwell: 6/10

Chilwell continued his rich vein of scoring form by notching his third goal in as many games for club and country. The Englishman was solid in defence too,, getting up and down the flank well.

Timo Werner: 5/10

Although Werner was a willing runner, the German did not have his shooting boots on, as he squandered a few promising chances.

Romelu Lukaku: 4/10

Lukaku’s lean patch in front of goal for Chelsea continued before he was replaced midway through the second half. While the big Belgian was well marshalled, he does not seem to have struck up an understanding with Timo Werner just yet.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Brentford:

Mason Mount: 5/10

Mount struggled to make much of an impact on proceedings, as Brentford dominated possession after he took to the pitch.

Kai Havertz: 5/10

Havertz did not get on the ball much after coming on, as most of the subsequent action took place in Chelsea’s defensive third.

Also Read

Reece James: N.A

James was not left with much time to make a notable contribution, as he came on extremely late on in the game.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Bhargav